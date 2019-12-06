Halloween Effects Artist Shows Off Brutal Gunshot Test

You can’t keep a boogeyman down. The Halloween franchise got itself onto a well-received course correction with 2018’s sequel, a forty-years-later follow-up to the 1978 film ignoring all the other movies. Last year’s hit film took some ambitious swings for the fences with its narrative choices, one among them: making the audience remember that Michael Myers is just a man. The flesh and blood that he rips and spills in others is exactly what he’s made out of too. and as such, he’s vulnerable. Now, a year after the film has been released, we’ve got a gnarly behind-the-scenes look at how this effect was done in the film.

Special effects artist Chris Nelson took to Instagram to reveal a behind-the-scenes video from the 2018 film, specifically a test of the sequence when Michael Myers gets some of his fingers blown off by Laurie Strode’s shotgun. This wound is given to Myers ahead of the film’s firey finale, and is a hold choice, giving the killer a permanent wound that can’t just be written off in the sequel. Check out the video below!

Nelson returned to work on the next entry in the series, Halloween Kills, which will no doubt see The Shape return with more than just a few missing fingers. Jason Blum produced the new film while David Gordon Green directs once again. Jamie Lee Curtis stars as Laurie Strode, a role she’s played since John Carpenter’s original Halloween in 1978. Joining Curtis in the film is Anthony Michael Hall, who will play the adult version of Tommy Doyle, the young child who Laurie was babysitting the night that Michael Meyers attacked in the original Halloween. The character appeared in 1995’s Halloween: The Curse of Michael Meyers, played by Paul Rudd in his first starring role.

Also set to return is actress Kyle Richards, who played the other child Laurie babysat in the original film, Lindsey Wallace. Both Lindsay and Tommy were able to escape Michael’s attack unharmed, allowing them to return in the rebooted version of the franchise. Richards has become well-known as a cast member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Other cast members set to appear in the sequel include Robert Longstreet as grown-up childhood bully Lonnie Elam, Charles Cyphers as Leigh Brackett, Nancy Stephens as Nurse Marion Chambers, plus returnign cast members from the 2018 film Judy Greer and Andi Matichak.

Halloween Kills lands in theaters on October 16, 2020 and Halloween Ends lands in theaters on October 15, 2021.