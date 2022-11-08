Halloween Ends Gets Home Video Release Date With Extended and Deleted Scenes

More than 40 years after audiences saw Laurie Strode survive the wrath of Michael Myers in the original Halloween, the journey came to a conclusion in Halloween Ends, and while the film is still currently in theaters and streaming on Peacock, the film will also be landing on physical media with extra features. For the film's home video release, audiences will be treated to extended and deleted scenes, behind-the-scenes featurettes, and even a gag reel to celebrate the sendoff to Jamie Lee Curtis' Strode and The Shape. The Halloween Ends Collector's Edition hits Digital HD on November 15th and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 27th.

The film is described, "The most acclaimed and revered horror franchise in film history reaches its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers. Michael hasn't been seen for four years after the events of Halloween Kills. Laurie lives with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and has chosen to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. When a young man is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, a cascade of violence and terror is ignited with a final confrontation between Laurie and Michael unlike any ever captured on screen. Only one of them will survive."

Special features on the home video release, per Bloody Disgusting, are as follows:

Audio commentary by director/co-writer David Gordon Green, actors Andi Matichak and Rohan Campbell, first assistant director Atilla Salih Yücer, and production assistant Hugo Garza

Ending Halloween - Explore the creative team's approach to crafting the film's final sequence

Final Girl – Jamie Lee Curtis discusses the legacy of Laurie Strode

No Place Like Haddonfield – Filmmakers and cast reveal what makes Halloween productions so special

A Different Threat – Examine how evil has evolved in Haddonfield

The Visions of Terror – See how production departments came together to achieve the film's unique style

Twisted Deaths – An up-close look at the film's gruesome death scenes

6 deleted and extended scenes

Gag reel

The Halloween Ends Collector's Edition hits Digital HD on November 15th and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on December 27th.

Will you be adding the film to your collection? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!