Halloween: Rob Zombie Reveals He Hasn't Watched New Trilogy

Whenever a new entry into a well-known franchise is developed, fans grow curious about what former members of that franchise think of those revivals, but in the case of the Halloween franchise, don't count on hearing thoughts from filmmaker Rob Zombie about the David Gordon Green-directed trilogy of films, as he recently detailed he hasn't watched any of them. Rather than actively dismissing those films, Zombie confirmed that the energy it took to develop two films in the franchise saw him losing interest in the series as a fan, though he admitted he appreciates the memes people send him about his entries into the series.

When sharing a meme about the franchise on Facebook, Zombie captioned the post, "I have been getting bombarded with these and it just keeps on getting funnier and funnier. FYI -- I have no opinion on the new films. I haven't seen them yet. My experience with making my films was so insane it really burnt me out on Halloween. Sad but true. I just think the internet is hilarious."

I have been getting bombarded with these and it just keeps on getting funnier and funnier. 🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃FYI – I have no... Posted by Rob Zombie on Monday, October 24, 2022

The filmmaker's post does note that he hasn't seen the films "yet," so while he hasn't made the time to catch up with them in recent years, it doesn't sound as though he's ruling out ever watching them.

Interestingly, the actual meme that Zombie shared offers an effective and hilarious representation of fandoms and how they change over the years.

Following the release of House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil's Rejects back in the 2000s, Zombie was at the height of his popularity when he was developing his 2007 Halloween reboot, poising that project to be what would take his popularity to new heights. While there were a number of fans of that reboot, other audiences weren't at all interested in his exploration of Michael Myers, earning the reboot divisive reactions. His follow-up in 2009 split opinions even more, solidifying his take on the mythology as being quite different from earlier entries.

For nearly a decade, Zombie's films were a target of criticism among fans, though the recent trilogy of Green films has become the new target of criticism, which has seen fans reevaluate the merits of Zombie's reboot movies.

Similarly, the Star Wars prequels were largely criticized by fans for years, only for the sequel trilogy to earn its own fallout, which saw fans then championing the prequels in contrast to the sequel trilogy's shortcomings.

