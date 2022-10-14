Halloween Ends Fans Mixed Over Day-and-Date Streaming Release

Spooky season is around the corner, which will bring about the end of Universal's Halloween franchise. 44 years after John Carpenter's slasher first became a cultural phenomenon, Halloween Ends is set to bring about the end of the franchise for the foreseeable future. To get the flick in front of as many eyes as possible, the studio announced Tuesday it will premiere on Peacock day-and-date with its theatrical release, meaning fans have the choice of watching at home or at theaters.

The response from fans of the iconic franchise are split on the scenario, with some hoping fans would flock to theaters to watch the conclusion of the saga while others are happy they can stream it right from their couhc.

"Four years after the events of last year's Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn't been seen since," the synopsis for the film reads. "Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can't control, once and for all.

