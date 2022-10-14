Halloween Ends Fans Mixed Over Day-and-Date Streaming Release
Spooky season is around the corner, which will bring about the end of Universal's Halloween franchise. 44 years after John Carpenter's slasher first became a cultural phenomenon, Halloween Ends is set to bring about the end of the franchise for the foreseeable future. To get the flick in front of as many eyes as possible, the studio announced Tuesday it will premiere on Peacock day-and-date with its theatrical release, meaning fans have the choice of watching at home or at theaters.
The response from fans of the iconic franchise are split on the scenario, with some hoping fans would flock to theaters to watch the conclusion of the saga while others are happy they can stream it right from their couhc.
"Four years after the events of last year's Halloween Kills, Laurie is living with her granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) and is finishing writing her memoir. Michael Myers hasn't been seen since," the synopsis for the film reads. "Laurie, after allowing the specter of Michael to determine and drive her reality for decades, has decided to liberate herself from fear and rage and embrace life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham (Rohan Campbell; The Hardy Boys, Virgin River), is accused of killing a boy he was babysitting, it ignites a cascade of violence and terror that will force Laurie to finally confront the evil she can't control, once and for all.
Either this is just NBC trying to get people to buy Peacock and/or they know Halloween Ends is as bad as the last Halloween movie. https://t.co/j34esdy5QX— ⚾️ Aaron 🎾 (@AboveAverageA) August 24, 2022
Halloween/Michael Myers fans will get a chance to watch Halloween ends in theaters or at home on Peacock again this year ❤ pic.twitter.com/cAPSt1ihEB— J.T. Wood (@JTWood92570334) August 24, 2022
Halloween Kills Box Office run was severely damaged by it being day & date in theaters & on Peacock so that is looking to be the exact same thing for Halloween Ends in October which is crazy since it’s the final Halloween movie for now! https://t.co/efuqQVpOrE— Josh ❤️ BB24 & She-Hulk #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) August 24, 2022
This looks hype as heck! I’m hoping I can catch this one in theaters 😭. That said with Halloween Ends marketing kicking off, I wouldn’t expect any FNAF movie news until October (which not only is after Halloween ends drops but will be around the next Blum Fest https://t.co/Tf1i40f3mU— indie Horror Fanatic (Foxcub) (@Fazbear4Smash6) August 24, 2022
Me watching Halloween Ends from the comfort of my couch https://t.co/ZWjWagGo9n pic.twitter.com/lzK72tFP3b— Farad Thee Stallion (@FaradPortee) August 24, 2022
There’s no doubt in my mind that Halloween Ends will be awful. Maybe slightly better than Kills but it will most likely be terrible.— The Howling Hour (@thehowlinghour_) August 24, 2022
I can’t wait til Halloween Ends drop.
October 14th pic.twitter.com/9p0UMjtFNV— #EverybodyHatesPest (@djpest) August 24, 2022
Halloween Ends lands in theaters and on Peacock on October 14th.
Are you looking forward to the new movie? Let us know in the comments!prev