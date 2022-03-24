First Halloween Horror Nights Tickets at Universal Studios Orlando Go on Sale

Halloween might be more than six months away, but with the impressive production value involved with Halloween Horror Nights, fans start getting prepared for their visits to the beloved event quite early, with Universal Studios Orlando launching select ticket packages online today for the upcoming event. This year’s festivities will be kicking off in September and, given how recent years have caused complications with in-person festivities, fans are looking forward to the upcoming event being back in full swing. Details about which films will be honored with this year’s mazes have yet to be revealed. You can head to the event’s official site now to purchase tickets before it kicks off on September 2nd.

Per press release, “For a record-breaking 43 nights from September 2nd through October 31st, Universal Orlando Resort presents Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida. Starting today, guests can purchase select offers and plan an unforgettable fall getaway with friends to scream together as they brave terrifying haunted houses, menacing creatures, and more at the world’s premier Halloween event.

“Hailed by fans as ‘nonstop scary awesomeness,’ ‘absolutely terrifying,’ and ‘downright chilling,’ Halloween Horror Nights is the pinnacle of immersive Halloween entertainment and has transformed fall travel into a ‘must do’ for people around the globe. Season after season, the terror has no bounds as Universal Orlando pulls out all of the sinister stops to celebrate Halloween with a fearsome slate of festivities that not only come to life at the award-winning event — but also across the entire destination, from dining to hotel experiences and more.

“Halloween Horror Nights 2022 will boast 10 new, movie-quality haunted houses inspired by everything from cinematic greats to unfathomable original abominations, five scare zones filled with hordes of gruesome creatures lunging from the shadows, and two outrageous live shows that will showcase compelling performances. And when they need a break from the scares, guests can satiate their appetite with sinfully delicious food and beverage inspired by the event’s haunts, shop the latest merchandise at highly themed retail locations that are attractions in and of themselves, and enjoy Universal Studios Florida’s most exciting rides.

“Single-night event tickets for Halloween Horror Nights are available now. Guests can also stay, scream, and save up to $200 (based on a seven-night stay) with a special vacation package that includes one-night admission to the event and accommodations at a Universal hotel located just minutes from the fun. This package also includes the popular ‘Get 2 Days Free with a 3-Day Ticket’ offer that gives guests five days of admission to all three Universal Orlando theme parks to explore thrills like Jurassic World VelociCoaster during the day before facing the chills of Halloween Horror Nights at night. Plus, hotel guests get access to a dedicated Halloween Horror Nights gate for faster entry into the event, and can enjoy other benefits like Early Park Admission and more. Savings vary based on length of stay and this package is available for purchase through May 5 for use from September 2nd to October 31st.

“Halloween Horror Nights upgrades are also available for purchase now, including the guided, nighttime R.I.P. Tour experience where guests receive priority V.I.P. access to the haunted houses; and the Behind the Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour that offers a glimpse into how the scares are brought to life via a daytime, lights-on journey through select haunted houses.

“Additional details about Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood will be revealed soon. For more information about the event and additional Universal Orlando offers guests can book for their fall visit — including incredibly-low hotel rates starting at $91 per night (based on a four-night stay) — visit www.universalorlando.com/halloween.”

