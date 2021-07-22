Halloween Horror Nights Hollywood Announces Tickets on Sale Along With More New Mazes

✖

To celebrate tickets for this year's Halloween Horror Nights officially going on sale, Universal Studios Hollywood has revealed that it will also be featuring an all-new maze honoring The Exorcist, as well as an original experience focusing on the curse of Pandora's Box. With Universal Studios having already announced that it will also feature mazes modeled after The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Beetlejuice, and The Haunting of Hill House, this year's festivities are shaping up to be some of their most exciting yet. You can head to Universal Studios' official Halloween Horror Nights page to secure your tickets now, with the event kicking off on September 9th.

Per press release, "Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood is back with a vengeance as tickets are now on sale with menacing fan-favorite mazes, The Exorcist and The Curse of Pandora’s Box, joining an unnerving line-up at Southern California’s intensely immersive Halloween event. Event dates are: September 9-12, 16-19, 23-26, 30 and October 1-3, 7-10, 14-17, 21-24, 28-31."

"This year, guests will be possessed by The Exorcist maze, often revered as the most terrifying movie of all time, as they live the tormented aberrations experienced by Regan and her determined mother. Horror also re-emerges in ultraviolet with the addition of the original concept maze, The Curse of Pandora’s Box. Inspired by the most fearsome creatures in Greek mythology, this disturbing experience transports guests from the land of the living to the nightmarish netherworld of Hades where the demonic temptress Pandora serves as their guide.

"Designed to taunt, terrorize and torment guests as they navigate the darkness from one frightening maze to another, Halloween Horror Nights also features the previously announced line-up with more mazes and experiences to be announced soon:

The Haunting of Hill House, based on Netflix’s critically acclaimed supernatural thriller.

Texas Chain Saw Massacre, a chilling maze featuring a demented Leatherface and his unrelenting chainsaw.

Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives, inspired by Universal Pictures’ cinematic monsters with an all-original story about one of the studio’s most infamous creatures.

"The following are the various “Halloween Horror Nights” tickets options available for purchase:

General Admission: single night ticket to the seasonal event

Universal Express: admission to Halloween Horror Nights and one-time express access to each maze, ride. and attraction

Universal Express Unlimited: admission to Halloween Horror Nights and unlimited express access to each maze, ride. and attraction

Day to Night Ticket: after 2 p.m. access to all daytime attractions plus Halloween Horror Nights

Day to Night Ticket + Universal Express: after 2 p.m. one-time express access to all daytime attractions plus Halloween Horror Nights

