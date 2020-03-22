Halloween Kills: Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Michael Myers COVID-19 Meme

The threat of COVID-19 continues to affect our everyday lives as people around the globe are self-isolating in order to help prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. Naturally, COVID-19 continues to be the most talked-about thing on social media, with even celebrities sharing memes about the pandemic. From Stephen King sharing a Pennywise meme to Josh Brolin posting a Thanos meme, it seems movie villains are out in full force right now. The latest celebrity to use one of their movies to comment on the current pandemic is Jamie Lee Curtis, who will soon be seen in Blumhouse’s Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. Curtis first played Halloween‘s Laurie Strode back in 1978, so she’s probably seen Michael Myers jokes in many forms over the years.

“This mask won’t protect you from COVID-19, but it’ll sure help with social distancing,” the meme reads. The caption is above an image of Michael Myers grocery shopping. “I mean….. they haven’t banned LAUGHTER,” Curtis wrote on her post. You can check out the image below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram I mean….. they haven’t banned LAUGHTER! A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@curtisleejamie) on Mar 20, 2020 at 2:39pm PDT

Recently, producer Jason Blum promised the upcoming Halloween Kills won’t be half of one story. “I worried about it until I saw it,” Blum told io9. “And David (Gordon Green, director) worried about it. That it would feel like, remember Lord of the Rings? Like you weren’t getting (the full story)? It doesn’t feel like that at all. (Halloween Kills) feels like a complete movie. There’s a first, second, and third act. It has a big end. You still know from the end of the second movie where the third movie is going, but the second movie ends in a totally satisfying way. So it doesn’t feel like, you know, that Lord of the Rings issue that they had.”

The spread of the COVID-19 has caused wide-scale disruption across the entertainment industry. Many television shows have halted production. Tons of theatrical releases have been pushed back. Disney parks have shut down. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson both tested positive for COVID-19. Idris Elba also revealed he tested positive for the virus. Warner Bros. canceled the premiere of Superman: Red Son. The Game Developers Conference canceled its 2020 event after a series of company pullouts. London Book Fair was canceled. This year’s SXSW was also canceled.

For those who are worried about the spread of the coronavirus, the CDC offers a litany of tips, including covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding large gatherings or close contact with people who are sick, and washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.