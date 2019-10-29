Halloween Kills Producer Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Filming is currently underway on the upcoming Halloween Kills and, while we patiently wait to get our first official look at the film, producer Jason Blum revealed a behind-the-scenes snap from the film’s set featuring what could be a familiar kitchen knife. Details about the film’s plot have been kept under wraps and, while Michael Myers was seemingly “killed” at the end of last year’s Halloween, the character has a way of surviving even the most harrowing ordeals, leading us to wonder how he’ll make his return. Halloween Kills lands in theaters on October 16, 2020 and Halloween Ends lands in theaters on October 15, 2021.

The back of David Gordon Green’s head watching some stabbing business on the set of #HalloweenKills . @_RyanTurek is doing an excellent job. Though I worry he has very little room left for more tattoos. He got three in the last month!! pic.twitter.com/fK3amviCgA — Jason Blum (@jason_blum) October 29, 2019

Blum shared the photo with the caption, “The back of [director] David Gordon Green’s head watching some stabbing business on the set of [Halloween Kills].”

While this isn’t the first photo from the set to be shared, seeing a deadly-looking kitchen knife being wielded is our first tease at the terror the film has in store for audiences. Earlier this month, star Jamie Lee Curtis shared a photo of herself as the injured Laurie Strode.

Earlier this year, Curtis teased what fans could expect from the new film.

“What I love that David and Danny and company did is they connected the dots for 40 years, now they’re going back to really unpack the first movie, bringing back all those characters whose lives were affected by what happened in 1978,” Curtis shared with Collider.

Not only do fans have Halloween Kills to look forward to, but the third film in the trilogy from these filmmakers, Halloween Ends, is slated to land in 2021, with Curtis noting that film would look at the “sort of cultural phenomenon of violence.”

She added, “That’s what the third movie ultimately is, a very powerful examination of violence. It comes at it from a slightly different way. You’ll like it… If you believe in me at all, I promise you what David Gordon Green has come up with as a way to complete this trilogy is sensational.”

Halloween Kills lands in theaters on October 16, 2020 and Halloween Ends lands in theaters on October 15, 2021.

