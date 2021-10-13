Halloween Kills: Jamie Lee Curtis Pays Tribute to Psycho’s Marion Crane with Premiere Outfit

Jamie Lee Curtis arrived at the Halloween Kills premiere last night in high style. The event was a costume party (in honor of Halloween, natch), and Curtis decided that her costume would be that of Marion Crane from Psycho. Crane, of course, was played by Janet Leigh, Curtis’s mother. Before John Carpenter’s original 1978 Halloween, Psycho was the standard-bearer for slasher movies, and remains probably the best-reviewed horror movie of all time. The idea of dressing as Marion Crane also plays into the theme of the new Halloween trilogy, which centers on three generations of Strode women and the relationships between mothers and daughters.

The movie’s 20th anniversary saw the release of Halloween: H20, which brought back the character of Laurie for the first time in years…and featured the final screen appearance of Janet Leigh, who had a brief role as Laurie’s secretary at the fancy private school where she worked. In that film, Leigh actually drove offscreen for the final time…in the car Marion drove in Psycho.

You can see a shot of Curtis from the Halloween Kills premiere below.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 12: Jamie Lee Curtis attends the costume party premiere of “Halloween Kills” at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 12, 2021 in Hollywood, California.

The franchise has been reinvented so that 2018’s Halloween now directly follows 1978’s Halloween, erasing the various sequels that happened in the years between. The upshot to that is that Laurie Strode has lived a long life, haunted the whole time by the specter of Michael, and planning for the day she always thought was inevitable, when he would come for her again.

In the intervening years, she has had a daughter, and even a granddaughter. It’s this trio that comprise the heart of the Michael-hunting team in the new Halloween and its sequels, the upcoming Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends. Franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis took to Instagram to share some photos of the Strode women in the run-up to the series’ next installment.

Halloween Kills hits theaters and Peacock on October 15th and Halloween Ends is slated to debut on October 14, 2022. You can head to the CineLife Entertainment website to find screenings of Halloween, Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers near you.