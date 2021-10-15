New Halloween Kills Image and Story Details Released

Halloween Kills has released a new image today, along with new details on the nature of the sequel's story, as provided by director David Gordon Green. The new image shows Halloween's iconic killer Michael Myers taking a very important slow-stroll out of the flaming wreckage of Laurie Strode's (Jamie Lee Curtis) reclusive cabin. It's a pivotal image in that Halloween (2018) ended with the reveal that Laurie had prepared the shack as a Michael Myers mousetrap, meant to contain and kill the unstoppable killer. Well, as you can see, Laurie was (at least temporarily) successful in achieving at least one of those goals...

(Photo: Empire Magazine)

The Halloween Kills cast and crew have been marveling at how the film they made (in 2019) has managed to sync up with world events that followed. In his latest interview with Empire, David Gordon Green spoke more about the timely themes that Halloween Kills will explore:

"This film is about community fear, paranoia, misinformation and crowd panic,” Green said. “This movie is a great popcorn genre movie and not really any kind of statement, but it’s strange how things line up. It couldn’t be a more interesting time to release a movie like this.”

But just because Halloween Kills may happen to echo some timely socio-political themes, don't think the film will be missing out on slasher/horror action and thrills. As Green previously teased:

"It's about the creation of fear," Green told GamesRadar. "It's one thing to be afraid of the Boogey Man, to have someone who might be in the closet, under the bed, creeping around your house ... but we wanted to explore next was confusion, misinformation, and paranoia. What happens when fear goes viral? You can’t just stick your head under the covers anymore."

"When we made the last one we wanted to find a way for someone who’s never seen the original to get up to speed with the story," Greene continued. "But this one gets right to the action. It’s very aggressive. It’s more efficient. We wanted it to be an explosive middle before things get streamlined and personal again."

Halloween Kills hits theaters on October 15th.