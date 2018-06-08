‘Halloween’: Jamie Lee Curtis Shares Chilling First Clip From Reboot

Horror fans around the world are rejoicing this week, as tomorrow will bring the first official trailer for the highly-anticipated Halloween reboot/sequel film. In preparation for the trailer to arrive, franchise star Jamie Lee Curtis has shared a short clip from the film, and it’s only adding to the hype.

Curtis, who originally starred as Laurie Strode in the first Halloween film back in 1978, and she’s reprising her role for the new movie, which takes place 40 years after the original. Despite the fact that there have been several Halloween sequels and remakes in-between these two films, none of them will actually count when it comes to this new edition.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the new Halloween, Laurie is still obsessed with catching and killing the evil Michael Myers, who cheated death and escaped her capture at the end of the first film. As you can see in the clip below, she’s been preparing for his eventual return so that she could kill him herself.

The clip features Laurie shooting at various dummies in her yard, which is full of cameras and “no trespassing” signs. She sets an eerie mood by singing a love song that says, “I wish I had you all alone, just the two of us.”

When the first footage of Halloween was screened at CinemaCon earlier this year, we learned that Laurie, now 40 years older than she was when Michael Myers attacked, has been actively wishing that the killer would escape from prison so that she could kill him herself. This clip follows with that theme, as it proves that Laurie has spent the better part of four decades preparing to end the life of the man who haunted her all those years ago.

Along with the clip, Curtis shared the message, “Wishes do come true.” The meaning of this is two-fold.

On one hand, the message is meant for fans who have been actively wishing for another true Halloween film for years. They’re getting their wishes granted with this new installment. On the other hand, the message is referring to Laurie herself, who has been wishing that Michael Myers would someday escape, so that she could be the one to put him down for good.

What do you think of the new clip? Is this Halloween going to be the sequel that we’ve all been waiting for? Let us know all your best theories and predictions by sounding off in the comments below!

Halloween, directed by David Gordon Green, is set to hit theaters on October 19.