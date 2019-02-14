‘Halloween’ Producer Hopes to Make 10 More Sequels

Last year’s Halloween became one of the most successful films in the franchise that launched 40 years ago, taking in $253 million worldwide and sitting at 79 percent positive reviews per aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. While a sequel to the film isn’t officially confirmed, producer Jason Blum joked that he doesn’t want to stop at just one sequel and hopes the film’s success could inspire 10 more sequels.

“We had talked about it but right now we’re not shooting any Halloween movies right now because we don’t have deal rights to the sequels,” Blum admitted to Moviefone. “But I certainly hope to make 10 more but I’ll start with one more.”

The most recent film marked the 11th entry into the series, only being the second installment outside of the original to have a “Fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Both die-hard and casual fans alike will tell you that a big reason many of the previous sequels have disappointed is because they merely focused on the title and the incorporation of the masked Michael Myers to sell the movie instead of crafting a unique experience. Blum added that the previous Halloween offered audiences a new experience, something he would likely tap into for more sequels.

“It has to touch someone, emotionally, at the company. Halloween really touched [producer] Ryan Turek. He was really passionate about it,” Blum recalled. “He had a really clear idea of what fans would want to see in the 11th Halloween movie and what they wouldn’t want to see. And that passion drove our decision to do it. So that’s what we need.”

Blum might not officially be confirming a sequel will be moving forward, but Collider reported earlier this month that Scott Teems, who recently wrote adaptations of Stephen King’s Firestarter and The Breathing Method, is penning the script for a sequel. The outlet also notes that stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer, and Andi Matichak are all expected to return.

A major component of last year’s Halloween that was a different approach than previous sequels was that John Carpenter, who directed and co-wrote the original, served as an executive producer. He also composed the score for the new film, having also served as the composer on the first three Halloween films, which marked his first direct involvement in the franchise since Halloween III: Season of the Witch.

Carpenter wasn’t the only member of the original production that returned, as the new film starred Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode. Curtis returned for three previous sequels, though she had been absent from the series since 2002’s Halloween: Resurrection.

While he had little more than a cameo in last year’s Halloween, the sequel saw the return of Nick Castle for the first time since the original film. Back in 1978, Castle was responsible for a majority of the murderous Michael Myers’ masked presence, with Castle’s face never being seen. For the sequel, he put the mask back on to display a specific head tilt that became a memorable moment in the original film.

