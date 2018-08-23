New ‘Halloween’ Image Shows Laurie Preparing Her Deadly Arsenal

In many of the Halloween sequels in which Jamie Lee Curtis appeared as Laurie Strode, her character was on the defensive as Michael Myers stalked her until her ultimate demise. The upcoming sequel not only ignores all sequels in the series, but also paints Laurie as a character who has spent 40 years preparing for another run-in with the man who attempted to kill her on Halloween night. Check out a new photo of Laurie preparing her arsenal for attack before the film hits theaters on October 19th.

In the new film, “A British documentary crew comes to the States to visit Michael in prison for a retrospective of the maniac’s night of terror — but their project becomes way more interesting when Myers escapes custody, retrieves his signature mask and seeks revenge on Laurie, with others naturally being part of his impressive career body count along the way. In the decades following the fateful Halloween night that forever altered the former babysitter’s life, Laurie has armed and prepped herself for Michael’s inevitable return — to the detriment of her family, including daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson.”

The original film chronicled how Michael Myers murdered his sister on Halloween night and was committed to a mental institution. 15 years later, Myers escaped the facility and made his way to his hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois. Once he returned home, Myers killed multiple local teens, with Laurie escaping his wrath, thanks in large part to the intervention of Myers’ caretaker, Dr. Loomis.

In the second film, the concept was established that Laurie was Myers’ long-lost sister who he wasn’t able to kill on Halloween night, thus creating a familial connection as the impetus for his mayhem. Even when Laurie wasn’t in the film, Myers would attempt to eradicate his lineage before the sequels ultimately dried up.

Knowing that this film would ignore the events of the sequels, which established the familial motivation, fans were wondering how this new film would address this detail. In the very first trailer, the notion that Laurie and Michael are related is refuted, which opens up an all-new world of possibilities for the franchise, including allowing Laurie to have spent her time since the tragedy preparing to confront Myers once and for all.

Halloween hits theaters on October 19th.

