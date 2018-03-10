‘Halloween’ Sequel Star Confirms Film is “A Lot Like” the Original

The upcoming Halloween sequel brings with it some of the original cast and crew from the 1978 film, with director John Carpenter serving as executive producer, Jamie Lee Curtis playing Laurie Strode, and Nick Castle returning to play “The Shape.” Additionally, Castle claims that there’s a lot about the new film that feels similar to the original.

“It’s very neighborhood-centric, you know, like the first one,” Castle shared with HalloweenDailyNews. “It feels a lot like [the first film]. There are a lot of things coinciding [in the new film] that feel like clever ways to introduce a kind of déjà vu of the first one, without feeling like it’s being copied. The script had some very clever people working on it.”

The upcoming sequel will be the 11th entry in the saga, with many fans remaining just as passionate about the franchise as ever, despite many disappointing installments.

“Especially for this movie, that has such a loving fan base, you first and foremost want to honor that, as a fellow filmmaker, and you certainly don’t want to thumb your nose at it, because that’s just going to come back and bite you in the ass,” Castle shared. “They were very clear on wanting to find the tone that was in the first one. It was the first thing out of their mouths really: ‘We want to do it like John [Carpenter] did it.’”

Castle even pointed out that the vibe behind the scenes mirrored the feeling of being on set of the original movie.

“This was a remark that Jamie had and I had at the same time almost, we were going, ‘God, this feels so much like the first movie. It’s like everyone is in a family here,’” Castle pointed out. “[They are] young people – they’re not quite as young as we were when we did that, but pretty close – and they all worked together from film school, they have connections [with each other] and it feels like they have a very cohesive group.”

This echoes what co-writer McBride has said about the film and the goals he and co-writer/director David Gordon Green has for the sequel.

“The original is all about tension. Laurie Strode doesn’t even know that Michael Myers exists until the last minutes of the movie,” McBride shared with the Charleston City Paper. “So much of it you’re in anticipation of what’s going to happen and the dread that Carpenter spins so effortlessly in that film, I think we were really trying to get it back to that. We’re trying to mine that dread. Mine that tension and not just go for gore and ultra-violence that you see some horror movies lean on.”

The Halloween sequel is slated to hit theaters on October 19.

