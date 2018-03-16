‘Happy Death Day’ Sequel Reportedly Filming This Summer

If you make a hit horror movie that didn’t cost very much to produce but rakes in dollars at the box office, you’re almost guaranteed to get a sequel. It looks like that idea is staying true with last fall’s breakout thriller, Happy Death Day.

Directed by Christopher Landon and starring Jessica Rothe, Happy Death Day was a money making machine. On a mere $4.8 million budget, the movie went on to earn over $100 across the globe. While a sequel to the film hasn’t been officially ordered, many felt that it was on the way, and a new report goes a long way toward confirming that news.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The folks at Geek Vibes Nation spotted a listing for the sequel on this week’s Production Weekly roundup. They reported that the film, which is listed under the working title Foe Paw, will begin filming on May 14 in New Orleans.

According to Bloody Disgusting, the listing also states that Landon will be returning to both write and direct, while Jason Blum will be producing.

During an interview with Collider earlier this year, Jessica Rothe was asked about a potential Happy Death Day sequel, and she made it sound like the follow-up was already planned and in the works.

“The sequel, the way he described it to me, elevates the movie from being a horror movie – and I wouldn’t even say it’s just a horror movie because it’s a horror, comedy, rom-com drama – into a Back to the Future type of genre film where the sequel joins us right from where we left off, it explains a lot of things in the first one that didn’t get explained, and it elevates everything,” Rothe said in the interview.

She continued, “I was really pleased to know that we weren’t just gonna be pushing all the buttons that people loved the first time, over and over again, ’cause I think that gets old. I’m really excited to see if it comes to fruition and, if it does, what the final product looks like. I hope we get to do it! I had a ball!”

Are you excited to see a Happy Death Day sequel get the green light? Do you think it’s just a waste of time? Let us know in the comment section below!

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!