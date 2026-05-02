My Hero Academia Anime Confirmed to Continue After Finale

My Hero Academia has confirmed that the anime will be continuing with something special after its grand finale episode. My Hero Academia wrapped up the TV anime last year with the eighth and final season of the series, but it was then revealed that the anime was surprisingly far from over. Making its return this weekend with a brand new episode, My Hero Academia has now revealed its true finale taking place eight years after the end of the war against the villains. Now another surprise has revealed there’s still more anime to come.

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My Hero Academia has announced that it will be continuing with a new anime short adapting one final bit of Kohei Horikoshi’s original manga series. Titled “I am a hero too,” the new My Hero Academia short will be making its debut in Japan sometime this Summer. Adapting one final extra manga that was included with the My Hero Academia Ultra Age fan book, you can check out the logo for the new anime short below ahead of its launch this Summer.

My Hero Academia Anime Announces New Short After Finale

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

“I am a hero too” has yet to announce its concrete release date or international release plans as of the time of this writing, but the new My Hero Academia anime short will be making its debut in Japan sometime later this Summer. This adapts the five page short chapter that takes place after Chapter 431 (which was seen in the new anime finale, “More”) that was released as part of the My Hero Academia Ultra Age fan book back in 2024. This is the final bit of material that Kohei Horikoshi created for the manga series, and is a final button on the story.

My Hero Academia Chapter 431 served as the true finale to the story as it explores more of the adult lives of Deku and the others following the end of the original series, but this extra material truly was just a bit of more additional story content. Following an older Eri, this extra one-shot updated fans on Deku’s pro hero future one final time. Fans shouldn’t expect as full of an experience as they got with the true finale, but a final bit of anime footage is likely going to go a long way with fans.

What’s Next for My Hero Academia?

Courtesy of TOHO Animation

When “More” previously confirmed that it was only going to be the standard length of a regular episode of the My Hero Academia TV series, fans had wondered whether or not these final few pages would get their chance of being fully adapted in the future. Thanks to this new short bringing it all to life, fans outside of Japan will get their chance to see more of the future that Horikoshi had laid out for all of the young heroes. As the anime commemorates its 10th anniversary, that really does go a long way.

There has been such a demand for My Hero Academia to explore more of this future timeline seen in the epilogue episode that hopefully this short won’t be the end either. If we’re lucky, we could end up seeing a potential original story or some other kind of special project after it all finishes up. It just seems like there’s much more fruit on the vine.

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