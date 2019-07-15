Haunting of Hill House Star Oliver Jackson-Cohen Returning for Haunting of Bly Manor

Filmmaker Mike Flanagan delivered audiences The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix last year, an adaptation of Shirley Jackson’s novel, with its blend of horror and drama making it a major hit with viewers. As is the case with any series that becomes a success, fans immediately began wondering if we would get a subsequent season, a concept that was much more complicated with the narrative organically concluding in the first season. Luckily, Flanagan will be delivering audiences the new season The Haunting of Bly Manor, which will be an all-new story, allowing Hill House star Oliver Jackson-Cohen to return to play a new character.

The Wrap confirmed that Jackson-Cohen will be playing Peter, who they described as “a charming fellow.” The actor will be joining the previously announced Victoria Pedretti, also from The Haunting of Hill House, who will be playing a Governess.

The new season of the series takes place at Bly mansion, the setting for the Henry James psychological gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw, which takes place almost entirely at the old country mansion. It is there where two young orphans are looked after by a young governess and by whom most of the story is narrated by.

While we know the actor is returning, we shouldn’t expect to learn too much about the series from him.

“I will get shot if I ever answer that question [laughs],” Jackson-Cohen revealed to The Wrap when asked if he would appear in the second season. “I would love to answer that question.”

He added, “All I can say is that Bly Manor is going to be incredible. It’s a very, very exciting story, from what I’ve heard.”

Jackson-Cohen and Pedretti might not be the only cast members to return, as Carla Gugino has previously hinted that she could appear in the series.

“Well, I can’t say anything definitive at this point, other than Mike and I really love collaborating and working together and any opportunity where a schedule allows for us to do that, we will, and I would be honored to,” Gugino shared with The Wrap. “So we’re talking a lot about it and we’ll just see if all schedules allow.”

The pair previously collaborated on Gerald’s Game for Netflix, an adaptation of the Stephen King novel.

“All I can say is I’m very excited for Season Two and to see what Mike does,” Gugino added.

Stay tuned for details on The Haunting of Bly Manor.

