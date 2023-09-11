Hellboy: The Crooked Man Distribution Rights Acquired, No Release Date Revealed

The good news for Hellboy fans is that the latest live-action adaptation of the character, Hellboy: The Crooked Man, wrapped production prior to the writers' and actors' strikes, with a new update confirming that Ketchup Entertainment has secured rights to distribute the film, as reported by Deadline. With how passionate of a fan base the character has, audiences will surely hope the upcoming film gets a major theatrical release, but with all live-action Hellboy movies taking in underwhelming numbers at the box office (with 2019's Hellboy earning especially disappointing box-office returns), it's entirely possible Hellboy: The Crooked Man could only earn a limited release or even a streaming debut.

One element of the upcoming movie that could excite fans and bode well for its future is that, rather than being a loose adaptation of the source material that borrows a number of elements from across the whole franchise, it's a direct adaptation of a specific storyline. The new movie is described, "Stranded in 1950s rural Appalachia, Hellboy and a rookie BPRD agent discover a small community haunted by witches, led by the Crooked Man, a local devil with a troubling connection to Hellboy's past."

"We are very excited by this latest acquisition, this film holds a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide and we are committed to preserving and building its legacy as we bring the film to fans and new audiences," Ketchup Entertainment CEO Gareth West shared in a statement. "We are confident that our collaboration with Jeffrey Greenstein and the exceptional team at Millennium Media will enable us to achieve just that."

Greenstein added, "At a time when content is never more in demand, it's exciting to partner with a group who is not only passionate about movies, but who are also stepping up to distribute the types of commercial films that we believe audiences crave. Despite all of the changes in the marketplace, it's refreshing to start building a pipeline with Ketchup and we are excited to build upon this first film together."

The new film was directed by Brian Taylor and sees Jack Kesy stepping into the title role. Also starring in Hellboy: The Crooked Man are Jefferson White, Adeline Rudolph, Joseph Marcell, Leah McNamara, Hannah Margetson, and Martin Bassindale.

