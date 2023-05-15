New Hellboy Reboot Wraps Filming

Just weeks after being announced, the latest Hellboy film has wrapped production. Sunday, Hellboy creator Mike Mignola revealed the production wrapped principal photography, which had been underway in Bulgaria. Though exact dates aren't available, it's believed The Crooked Man started in April, meaning the film shot for no more than seven weeks. Regardless, Mignola himself is already calling the project the most faithful Hellboy adaptation to date.

"I wasn't on set for this one but they have been nice enough to send me dailies and I have to say I have loved what I've been seeing," Mignola said in a post on Instagram. "If fans have been waiting for a Hellboy film that is actually an adaptation of one of my stories I think they are finally going to get one."

The legendary comics creator went on the congratulate the filmmakers involved in the production, including Crank and Ghost Rider 2 helmer Brian Taylor.

"Congratulations to director Brian Taylor and a really wonderful cast--And to co-writer Chris Golden who did so much to figure out how to give the studio what they wanted and still keep true to the heart and soul of THE CROOKED MAN, my favorite of the Hellboy stories," the writer added. "I wish Richard Corben was still around to see this--They did a wonderful job bringing his really horrific character to life."

What is Hellboy: The Crooked Man about?

Based on Mignola and Corben's fan-favorite series, Hellboy finds himself in mid-century Appalachia as he hunts down to "regional Devil." Mignola previously said this iteration of the character is the closest thing to horror he's ever been involved with in live-action.

"His intention is to make a horror movie, so that'll be nice. That'll be interesting." Mignola told Variety of Taylor's new draft of The Crooked Man. "I read the new draft of the screenplay yesterday, and yes, it is definitely R. It's the first Hellboy script that I read and I went, 'Oh, it's a horror movie,' which is what I wanted. Taylor does not have a reputation as a horror movie director. But, so far, we've had two horror movie directors make Hellboy movies and we've never gotten a horror movie."

He added, "For years, we've been saying, if you're going to make a Hellboy movie, make it small. And the perfect story to do that with is my personal favorite, 'The Crooked Man.' I think it's one of the best things I've ever written. It's beautifully illustrated by Richard Corben, and it's a solid story that doesn't involve a million different characters. Everybody actually agreed from the very beginning, 'Yes, we want to do that one.' Budget-wise, it's good because it's a lower budget kind of a story. It's not the Hellboy origin. It's not Hellboy saving the world. It's not huge. It's a subtle, dark, little folk horror story."

Hellboy: The Crooked Man has yet to set a release date or distribution method.