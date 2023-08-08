Surprising Movie Just Became Highest Grossing Horror Film of Year

All things considered, it's been a pretty dynamite year for horror films at the box office. In January, M3GAN kicked things off in theaters accompanied by a viral marketing campaign, eventually serving as the victor of the box office charts for the better part of eight months. Now that the calendar reads August, a new film has dethroned M3GAN as the highest-grossing horror film of 2023, and it's a bit surprising who's now resting atop the summit. Despite lukewarm reviews, Insidious: The Red Door has officially grossed over $182 million at the global box office.

M3GAN's $180M global haul now moves the James Wan and Jason Blum-produced feature down to second place, ahead of both Scream VI ($169M) and Evil Dead Rise ($147M).

Will there be more Insidious movies?

Though there's already a spin-off of the franchise in the works, one set to star Mandy Moore and Kumail Nanjiani, Insidious producer Jason Blum says the main storyline is over for now.

"You better see this Insidious, it's the last one! (laughs)," Blum joked with DiscussingFilm earlier this summer. "To give a more serious answer, [The Red Door] is going to be the last we're going to see of Insidious for a while. It may not be a forever rest, but it's certainly going to be a very long rest. So, if someone comes up with some idea in 10 years, who knows? But there's not a plan – as there has been with every prior Insidious movie – there's no current plan in place for number six."

M3GAN, on the other hand, has a sequel in development though Blum—a producer on both franchises—a script still needs to be written.

"We've got to write a script. I mean, you've gotta give us a little bit of time," Blum joked about the status of the project in February. "The creative process suffers when you [rush]. You pretend you're not making compromises, but you always do. So I wanted to give us enough time to make the movie great, and we have that now. And we have the whole team coming back, we're not having to hire a writer or director -- all those people are in place."

Insidious: The Red Door is now in theaters.