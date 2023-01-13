M3GAN 2: Jason Blum Broke "Cardinal Rule" About Sequels for New Movie

The latest film from Blumhouse Productions, M3GAN, opened strong at the box office last weekend, which sparked reports that a sequel was already in development. Producer Jason Blum recently recalled how his attitude about the film ahead of its release went against one of the "cardinal rules" he normally has about his films, which is that he was teasing a potential sequel ahead of the first film's release, whereas with his other projects, he will wait to see how they perform before weighing in on such opportunities. Stay tuned for details on the development of a sequel to M3GAN, which is in theaters now.

"After I first saw the movie, we had a good sense that a sequel might really work. So, we broke our cardinal rule and we started talking about a sequel before the movie was released," Blum recently detailed to Variety. "I felt so bullish that we started entertaining a sequel earlier than we usually do."

Last year saw Blumhouse release original films like Dashcam, They/Them, and Nanny, but Blum was so enthusiastic about the potential of M3GAN, he even dressed up as the character for Halloween. His faith in the project clearly paid off, as the movie took in $30 million in its opening weekend and sits at 95% positive reviews on aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes.

While M3GAN might have been defeated to a degree in the movie, there were clear hints that this isn't the last we've seen of her, as the movie offered hints about her survival. Given how long ago writer Akela Cooper crafted the script, it's unknown what the status might be for the development of a follow-up or what creatives could be making a return. Regardless of what the future holds for the franchise, director Gerard Johnstone confirmed he would be interested in telling more M3GAN stories.

When asked by Variety if he was interested in a sequel, the filmmaker confirmed, "How can I not be? Now that the film's finished and that people are embracing it. There are so many ideas that we had and facets of M3GAN's personality that we wanted to explore. I totally think there's there's more to say. And I know that M3GAN would have more to say. I would love to do another one. Hopefully soon, while it's still fresh in everyone's minds."

M3GAN is in theaters now.

Would you like the movie to get a sequel? Let us know in the comments or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!