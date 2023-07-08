Insidious: The Red Door Beating Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny at the Box Office

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny will have another disappointing weekend at the box office as it loses the top spot to newcomer Insidious: The Red Door. The fifth Insidious movie will open with $31 million, the horror series' second-best opening. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford's fifth outing as adventurer Indiana Jones, will earn an estimated $28 million at best in its second weekend. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, directed by James Mangold, earned a B+ CinemaScore and a 68% positive rating on review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, "Fresh" but not "Certified Fresh,." though the film has a higher audience score at 89% positive. Patrick Cavanaugh reviewed Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny for ComicBook.com, giving the movie a 3-star rating. In his review, Cavanaugh writes:

"We can't really ever say we've grown sick of seeing Harrison Ford as Indiana Jones, so even if his return is received a bit more tepidly, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny feels less like the reunion with an old friend we experienced with Kingdom of the Crystal Skull and more like a farewell party. Even if the events of the film are meant to carry more symbolic significance than narrative merit, it's still an experience that feels like it has worn out its welcome. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny isn't necessarily a misstep, but it's a party no one asked for and one we wished had ended early, though it does give us the gift of Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Helena Shaw, which we hope becomes the gift that keeps on giving."

The iconic Harrison Ford returns for one last adventure when Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premiered in theaters on June 30th. Lucasfilm's latest film in the long-running franchise sees Dr. Jones team up with his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) in a race against nefarious forces to secure a powerful artifact. The duo will go up against the mysterious former Nazi-turned-NASA scientist Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen), and the film also features stars Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold and is set to be Ford's final appearance as the iconic archeologist.

A complete list of the 10 highest-grossing movies at the box office this weekend follows.