Hocus Pocus 2 First Trailer Released at D23

Nearly 30 years after taking the town of Salem by storm, the Sanderson Sisters are finally ready for their big comeback. Hocus Pocus has become one of Halloween season's most beloved films over the years and fans can't wait to see what Hocus Pocus 2 has in store at the end of the month. While there are still a few weeks left before Hocus Pocus 2 debuts on Disney+, the House of Mouse has just unveiled the film's full trailer.

The opening night of this year's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California brought footage from Hocus Pocus 2, in the form of a brand new trailer give fans a glimpse of what the long-awaited sequel has in store. You can check it out below!

This Halloween season, the Sanderson Sisters fly again. 🧹#HocusPocus2, an Original movie event, is streaming September 30 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/O77PfBPHOP — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 9, 2022

Hocus Pocus 2 reunited the three stars of the original film, keeping the entire Sanderson trio intact. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy all reprised their roles for the sequel.

The three Sanderson Sisters aren't the only cast members from the original Hocus Pocus coming back for the sequel. Doug Jones will be reprising his role as zombie Billy Butcherson. The rest of the cast includes Whitney Peak, Lilia Buckingham, Belissa Escobedo, Tony Hale, Sam Richardson, Hannah Wadingham, Juju Brener, Froy Guiterrez, Taylor Henderson, and Nina Kitchen. The roles these actors are playing haven't been revealed just yet.

Vanessa Shaw, who played Allison in the 1993 film, hasn't heard much about the sequel just yet. However, during an interview with ComicBook.com, Shaw said she's excited to see what Hocus Pocus 2 has in store, even if she's not in it.

"I would love to know more about it. I haven't heard anything. So it may be just that it's way [early] in pre-production or it's maybe something entirely different than the original. I haven't heard anything, sadly. Sorry," Shaw told us. "That movie just, it blew my mind to be able to do that movie as a young child growing up on Disney movies. It just was an amazing second film to have done. It brought me to basically love filmmaking because, up to that point, I hadn't really done anything that big. I mean, Ladybugs was pretty big for me to begin with, but three months on the set working on this movie, it just rocked my world. So to be able to, again, have everyone love it ... So I hope the second one is just as cool."

Hocus Pocus 2 debuts on Disney+ on September 30th.