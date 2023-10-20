Original Hocus Pocus Director Admits He Wasn't Approached for Sequel but Is Still "Available" for Part 3

Much like how the original Hocus Pocus took years of development and underwent a number of changes before landing in theaters, Hocus Pocus 2 also took years to come to life, but in those 30 years between films, original director Kenny Ortega says that he wasn't enlisted by Disney to take part in last year's sequel. The director recently confirmed that, while he was disappointed to not be involved, he was able to put aside his own feelings to be excited that stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy got to have their time to shine, while also noting that he'd be interested in developing the third film in the series.

"No, they did not approach me to direct it, which was disappointing, but, of course, in the end, I was very supportive, wanting for Bette, Kathy, and Sarah to have another crack at it," Ortega shared with Entertainment Weekly. "You let go of things, you surrender, you move on, you don't hold on, you don't have ownership. I would've loved to have gone back and play again, but that I didn't is okay."

The filmmaker also admitted that he hasn't yet watched the sequel, though expressed, "I'll see it this Halloween. I just didn't see it last year when it came out, I was working, and then it just never was something that I could get to. But, I will. Of course I will."

Not only does Ortega not hold any ill will towards the franchise, but he also understands why Disney might not have enlisted him, as it would seem as though the studio wanted to bring in fresh ideas for a follow-up film. That said, he still expressed interest in getting back involved in the antics of the Sanderson sisters.

"Young blood, new ideas, I don't know, for whatever reason that they don't, it's their choice. I was available, I was interested, and I still am available and interested, if that were to ever be a conversation that someone wanted to have with me," Ortega clarified. "And yet, at the same time, I support the franchise however they want to move forward with it."

Few details about a third film have been released, other than that Hocus Pocus 2 director Anne Fletcher and writer Jen D'Angelo would be returning to develop the next chapter. Due to the writers' strike, it's unlikely that significant work on the next chapter has been made since first reports of the project emerged.

Stay tuned for updates on the future of the Hocus Pocus franchise.

