Hocus Pocus Returns to Theaters

Hocus Pocus is coming back to theaters for the movie's 30th Anniversary. At specific AMC locations across the United States, you can grab a ticket for Hocus Pocus on October 6. Fans in the United Kingdom can also rejoice as there will also be select showings at Cineworld, Showcase, and Vue on multiple dates as well. With Hocus Pocus 2 out on streaming, the love for the Sanderson Sisters has reignited among movie-goers. Spooky season being what it is, there's some real potential for the first movie to have some modest box office success. Amid the Halloween offerings in theaters, this will be a rare non-animated family movie for the season.

On Twitter, the official movie account wrote, "For 30 years the Sanderson Sisters have been putting a spell on you, see them back on the big screen for a limited time as we celebrate Hocus Pocus' 30th Anniversary! The black flame candle ignites once again on October 6th."

Hocus Pocus Celebrates 30th Anniversary

That isn't the only anniversary action that Disney has planned for Hocus Pocus. On October 7th, Salem's historic Hawthorne Hotel will play host to a party with a Sanderson Sisters theme. The official Disney fan club is hosting a Halloween costume party that would make Master Devil and Medusa Lady (played by Garry and Penny Marshall in the original movie) proud. People who purchase tickets can expect live music, fun food offerings, diabolical drinks, and other surprises. The women of the hour will even be in attendance for this Hocus Pocus party in a witchy setting.

But, before the fans take over the night, attendees can look forward to a guided walking tour of Salem. During that event, visitors can see the city's historic landmarks and locations from Hocus Pocus; filming. Here's how Disney describes the fun: "Thirty years ago, the Black Flame Candle was ignited by an unsuspecting group of kids, inadvertently unleashing Halloween havoc and hilarity on the storied city of Salem, Massachusetts. Three sinister sisters with talents of unfathomable magic (and questionable teamwork skills) mounted brooms, mops, and vacuums in a dastardly plot to retain eternal youth. Their plans may have been foiled, but as any great witch knows, the strongest magic always has a special way of coming back…"

Will There Be A Hocus Pocus 3?

All signs point to a Hocus Pocus 3. However, there's been no official announcement yet. Doug Jones's Billy Butcherson will hopefully be in attendance for that one as well. The actor spoke to Collider about getting to reunite with the famous trio of witches. It sounds like getting the band back together was a dream for everyone involved.

"When that call came, I was excited to get to do all of that again. I got to reunite with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy, which was so dreamy," Jones explained. "The difference between 30 years, working with them, is that I was starstruck the first time. I was such a huge fan of Bette Midler and Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy, who had done The Kathy & Mo Show and Sister Act, at that time. They were all huge, in my world. I was just like, 'I can't believe I'm on the same set with these people. Oh, my gosh!'"

"Coming back, you never lose your starstruck-ness, really, or I don't. I was still like, 'Oh, my gosh, there they are again.' But now, with the 30 years that have passed, my career has gone places, and thankfully, I've been very blessed with what's happened in my life, that they were treating me, and we were interacting more as peers," he added. "That was a big difference that I noticed, and was very happy about. We're all 30 years older, and have matured and come through a lot of life in that time, so there was a lot to chat about on set. It was really quite lovely."

Are you excited about Hocus Pocus coming back to theaters? Let us know down in the comments!