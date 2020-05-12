Godzilla: King of the Monsters Director Crafts Perfect Horror Mash-Up as a COVID-19 PSA

The world feels like a pretty scary place right now, with many people feeling as though they are trapped in a horror movie, with Trick 'r Treat, Krampus, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters director Mike Dougherty teaming up with editor Evan Gorski to deliver a horror film mash-up compiling the best advice to get through the current coronavirus pandemic. The video features footage from films like The Thing, Alien, and Dawn of the Dead, due to those films focusing on characters who find themselves trapped in an isolated location, as well as a number of clips from films in which viruses are the cause of terror.

More than just being an entertaining compilation, the video is titled "EVERYTHING I NEED TO KNOW TO SURVIVE COVID-19 I LEARNED BY WATCHING SCIFI & HORROR MOVIES," as the mash-up also includes pieces of dialogue that are helpful in the real world, such as the emphasis of washing your hands and keeping your distance from others.

Not only do horror fans feel like the spread of the virus and the self-imposed quarantines make us feel like we're in a horror movie, but even author Stephen King, who has delivered fans countless tales of terror, recently teased how he feels like he's become a character in one of his own stories.

“I’m working on a book, so in the mornings I forget everything and I just do that. I wanted time to work on a book, I got plenty of time,” the author shared with Vanity Fair. “I feel like Jack Torrance, for God’s sakes.”

The impact of the coronavirus has been so severe, King even revealed that the story he is writing is set to take place in 2020, which would be the past by the time the book was released, but knowing that no one is embarking on any cruises due to the virus, he had to tweak his new book's narrative.

"I set [the novel I'm currently writing] in the year 2020 because I thought, 'Okay, when I publish it, if it's in 2021, it will be like in the past, safely in the past,'" King revealed during an interview with NPR. "And then this thing came along, and I immediately looked back through the copy that I'd written and I saw that one of the things that was going on was that two of my characters had gone on a cruise ... and I thought, 'Well, no, I don't think anybody's going on cruise ships this year.' And so I looked at everything and I immediately set the book in 2019, where people could congregate and be together and the story would work because of that."

