7 Horror Films to Watch on Netflix This Weekend (May 1st)

In hopes of preventing the spread of the coronavirus, Netflix subscribers around the world are quarantining themselves in their homes and are attempting to stave off serious cases of cabin fever. While some of us might be able to continue working from home, others find themselves with an endless amount of hours they need to occupy in their homes and away from other people. Streaming services and social media are some of the only things that are keeping those isolating themselves sane, but with these services often suggesting you the same films on a regular basis, we've got some lesser-seen recent movies and some classics to recommend that you may have missed. While things around the world might feel pretty scary, some subscribers might steer clear of anything remotely unsettling, while others of us prefer to dive deep into much more horrifying scenarios than threats we're currently coping with. Scroll down to see some of our picks for what to watch on Netflix this weekend and hit up Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to share your own recommendations and thoughts about the films!

As Above, So Below (2014) Not all found-footage horror films are created equal, as proven by As Above, So Below, a relatively competent affair, despite it coming in at the tail end of the surge of countless Paranormal Activity imitators. In pursuit of a priceless relic, an archaeologist enlists a group of spelunkers to accompany her in the Catacombs of Paris, surrounded by the remains of thousands of the city's former residents. Understandably, this group discovers that they aren't quite alone down there, though it's unclear if the threats are tangible or otherworldly. Claustrophobia and spirits are the main threats of this film, and while this film might not reinvent the found-footage genre, it has enough twists and turns to entertain those who are enticed by witnessing horrors unfold in first-person perspectives.

Tucker & Dale vs. Evil (2010) (Photo: Magnet Releasing) Best friends Tucker (Alan Tudyk) and Dale (Tyler Labine) want nothing more than to head to their remote cabin to start renovating it so that they have a nice place to hang out while on vacation. Unfortunately, a group of preppy college kids cross paths with the "hicks," immediately making them assume the worst of the pair. Matters are only made worse when a series of accidental deaths occur on Tucker and Dale's property, with the duo having to take the blame. Most horror films focus only on the perspectives of the victims, with Tucker & Dale vs Evil questioning to the viewer if maybe a villainous hillbilly was merely in the wrong place at the wrong time. The film pays homage to multiple backwoods slasher cliches while offering audiences unexpected twists and turns, with Tudyk and Labine's chemistry as best friends stealing the show.

The Devil & Father Amorth (2017) Director William Friedkin gave audiences not only one of the best religious horror movies with The Exorcist, but one of the greatest horror films of all time, with much of the rest of his career allowing him to explore other narratives. In this documentary, Friedkin witnesses firsthand the events he fictionalized in the groundbreaking horror movie. After finding out that a practicing exorcist's favorite movie is The Exorcist, Friedkin asks if he can accompany Father Amorth to one of the ceremonies, as the film chronicles a woman who undergoes her ninth such ritual in hopes of staving off evil spirits she believes have possessed her. The effectiveness of the "horror" of this film will surely vary with each viewer, but clocking in at less than 90 minutes, Exorcist fans will surely appreciate seeing Friedkin revisit the realm that made him an icon in the genre without committing an exorbitant amount of time to the endeavor.

Apostle (2018) (Photo: Netflix) Folk horror films are largely a thing of the past, as contemporary culture has permeated even the most remote of regions, with Apostle serving as a compelling and perplexing throwback to a bygone subgenre. In the early 20th century, a man returns home to his family, only to discover that his sister has left home to join a devout and bizarre religious group. Vowing to bring her home, the man heads to the island to infiltrate the group, discovering that the deities the cult worships might be far more dangerous than anything the followers are capable of. Featuring a complex and unexpected narrative, Apostle is sure to appeal to fans of the folk-horror classic The Wicker Man or the more recent Midsommar.

Sweetheart (2019) Nearly every corner of the globe has been explored, making survivalist horror movies that much more difficult to fathom, with Sweetheart offering a refreshing take on the desert island concept. Seemingly the only survivor of a disaster at sea, a woman washes up on shore of a nearby island, forcing her to take drastic measures to survive. Sadly, the desolate environment and lack of resources is the least of her worries, as a massive beast starts to emerge from the ocean each night to seek resources of its own. From director Justin Dillard, what makes Sweetheart even more worth watching, apart from its compelling creature effects, is the rumor that he has been tapped to develop a Star Wars project for Lucasfilm, with the film giving you a taste of what could be in store for the galaxy far, far away.

Underworld (2003) (Photo: Sony) Before the Twilight films became a major sensation, Underworld pit vampires against werewolves in a much moodier and horrifying narrative. Vampire Selene (Kate Beckinsale) seeks vengeance for her parents being killed at the hands of werewolves, setting out to eradicate as many of them as she can at all costs. After learning that the werewolves are seeking an unassuming medical student, she rescues him and discovers he could be the key to ending the war between the two species once and for all. Thanks to its blend of action, sci-fi, fantasy, and horror, Underworld covers enough territory to satiate fans of all varieties, while making you wish to see Beckinsale return to the horror realm.