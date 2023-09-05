Regal Has Reportedly Discontinued Its Controversial Movie Quotes Ad
Ding-dong, the Regal Movie Quotes Ad is dead!
daFans who attended movies at Regal Cinemas this weekend discovered that there was something...a little different...about the experience. According to numerous moviegoers on Twitter, "Pepsi Zero Sugar + Regal – Great Movie Lines Live Here!" -- the promotional spot that had been running before every Regal movie since last year -- is no longer a part of the moviegoing experience. And, for the most part, audiences have breathed a sigh of relief as the controversial ad seems to have been retired.
The ad has never been especially popular with moviegoers, as far as we can tell by a few quick searches of social media, but earlier this summer, there was a flare-up of frustration with it. Film writer Nathan Rabin wrote a blog post titled, "The Regal Movie Quote Commercial is an Abomination That Must Be Stopped!" and social media...well, responded.
"This ad makes me feel insane," Redditor /u/jimmygommbas wrote at the time. "Next time you see it, imagine you didn't know any movie quotes and are experiencing a schizophrenic breakdown while all these random people say nonsense to each other."
You can see the ad here, via the YouTube channel of Albert Kuo, who appears in the spot:
Kuo appears to have been the first person on YouTube to upload the full ad, and the comments section is basically what you would expect, based on the combination of a polarizing ad and stereotypes about YouTube comments sections.
"It truly warms my heart to see this comment section filled with enthusiasm and genuine passion for this beautifully crafted work of art," Kuo wrote in his own pinned comment, tongue firmly in cheek. "Thank you all for your unwavering support."
Now that the ad is gone, there is another wave of conversation going on on social media, including a video by Barstool Sports discussing the end of the "Regal movie quote ad" era.
Barstool's report
Regal has reportedly quit showing their terrible pre-movie intro featuring iconic movie quotes pic.twitter.com/MWM37d0ftP— Lights, Camera, Barstool (@LightsCameraPod) September 3, 2023
That's quite a weekend!
happy no regal quotes ad before the movie weekend to all who celebrate pic.twitter.com/ADtjQK48wI— heath (@SocialistJedi) September 3, 2023
Gone, but not forgotten
Breaking news: I saw a movie at a Regal theater today and did NOT get the great quotes commercial.
However, I couldn’t fully escape its reign of terror on the popcorn bag pic.twitter.com/Hp2Xj1MUnZ— Andrew Battifarano (@AndrewAtBatt) September 3, 2023
There's just a lot going on in this one.
Regal removed their awful movie quote ad pic.twitter.com/IpwtPyFUIP— adam (@adam_notsandler) September 2, 2023
Freedom
I JUST REMEMBERED I SAW A MOVIE AT A REGAL THE OTHER DAY AND THEY DIDNT SHOW THE FUCKING MOVIE QUOTES AD ARE WE FREE?????? pic.twitter.com/XpeRthMofw— TOURING BAND BUMMER HILL (@bummerhillemo) September 4, 2023
A solution for every problem
i think that shitty regal movie quotes ad would be way better if they only quoted american psycho and joker. imagine an employee handing someone popcorn and saying "you get what you fucking deserve— the booboo bear sealed within the earth (@tinywatercraft) September 1, 2023
Fight the future
Where there is light (AMC Nicole Kidman) there must also be darkness (Regal Movie Quotes). The balance is off now, and I'm afraid we've unleashed something even more evil. https://t.co/egKjHCDtkp— Jeff Zhang 张佶润 (@strangeharbors) September 4, 2023
Seems like a good reaction
Slept horribly last night so going to go see if the rumors that Regal no longer shows the movie quotes ad are substantiated— Stephen (World’s Foremost Leprechaun Researcher) (@stephen_tweets4) September 4, 2023