Immaculate: Sydney Sweeney's Grandmas Have Cameos in Upcoming Horror Movie

Sydney Sweeney is already having a big year. You can currently catch her in theaters in Madame Web and Anyone But You, which recently crossed some major box office milestones. Tonight, you can catch her hosting Saturday Night Live, and soon she will be starring in the horror film, Immaculate. The actor spoke about the upcoming film during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show. During the interview, Sweeney revealed both of her grandmothers make cameo appearances as "little old nuns" in the film, which she also produced.

"I flew my grandmas out," Sweeney shared. "They'd never been to Europe. My Grandy's dream was to go to Italy, she's never left the country before, so I surprised them, flew them there, and I let them be extras in the movie."

"Sydney Sweeney talks about using her fake pregnancy belly to hide snacks while filming her horror film Immaculate, sneaking into movie theaters to surprise Anyone But You crowds in Australia and her nerves before hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time," The Tonight Show captioned their video on YouTube. You can watch Sweeney's interview with Jimmy Fallon below:

What Is Immaculate About?

You can read the official description for the Neon thriller here: "Sydney Sweeney stars as Cecilia, an American nun of devout faith, embarking on a new journey in a remote convent in the picturesque Italian countryside. Cecilia's warm welcome quickly devolves into a nightmare as it becomes clear her new home harbors a sinister secret and unspeakable horrors."

Directed by Michael Mohan, the film also stars Álvaro Morte, Benedetta Porcaroli, Dora Romano, Giorgio Colangeli, and Simona Tabasco. The movie has been Rated R for "strong and bloody violent content, grisly images, nudity, and some language." The film marks the first movie Sweeney has produced.

"I just wrapped the first film I've ever produced, Immaculate, with the most amazing cast and crew," Sweeney shared on Instagram last year. "I can't even begin to describe what an amazing experience it's been these past few months in Rome. I've learned so much and can't wait to share all the madness we created with you." You can check out her post below:

Immaculate will hit theaters on March 22nd.