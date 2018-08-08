Patrick Wilson Joins Stephen King Adaptation ‘In the Tall Grass’

Author Joe Hill followed in his father Stephen King‘s footsteps by establishing himself as an effective horror writer, with the two ultimately collaborating on the novella In the Tall Grass. The story will be getting adapted into a feature film, with Patrick Wilson, Laysla De Oliveira, and Harrison Gilbertson all having joined the production for Netflix.

Stephen King’s website describes the story, “In the Tall Grass begins with a sister and brother who pull off to the side of the road after hearing a young boy crying for help from beyond the tall grass. Within minutes they are disoriented, in deeper than seems possible, and they’ve lost one another. The boy’s cries are more and more desperate. What follows is a terrifying, entertaining, and masterfully told tale, as only Stephen and Joe can deliver.”

The film will be directed by Vincenzo Natali, who previously delivered audiences Cube and Splice. James Marsden was previously attached to the production, but scheduling conflicts resulted in his departure.

Wilson is no stranger to the world of horror, having starred in Insidious and The Conjuring.

Hill has two other highly-anticipated adaptations being developed, with Netflix having recently picked up Locke & Key after Hulu passed on the project. Deadline described the series as a “horror/fantasy series that revolves around three siblings who, after the gruesome murder of their father, move to their ancestral home in Massachusetts only to find the house has magical keys that give them a vast array of powers and abilities. Little do they know, a devious demon also wants the keys, and will stop at nothing to attain them.”

Another of his projects in the works is an adaptation of NOS4A2 at AMC, in which a character abducts children and transports them to his horrifying “Christmasland” where victims can seemingly be happy forever. McQueen has abilities that allow her to see things across space and time, with a covered bridge allowing her to visit these locations. When Manx abducts McQueen’s son, it’s up to her to confront the figure from her past once and for all.

Keeping track of King adaptations, on the other hand, is a far more difficult endeavor. Not only does the author have multiple TV series in development, he also has a number of feature-length films debuting on both streaming platforms and in theaters.

Netflix previously released the King adaptations 1922 and Gerald’s Game.

Stay tuned for details about In The Tall Grass.

