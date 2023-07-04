Insidious Creator Teases New Details on Thread Spinoff

News emerged back in May that Thread: An Insidious Tale was in development, which served as a spinoff from the main Insidious franchise, with series creator James Wan recently offering some insight on how the upcoming project will connect to the main narrative. As Wan has already confirmed with his The Conjuring franchise, which has similarly earned sequels, spinoffs, spinoff sequels, and spinoff prequels, he knows how to use in-world mythology to inspire all-new adventures, allowing the franchise to expand in exciting ways. Thread: An Insidious Tale doesn't currently have a release date while Insidious: The Red Door debuts on July 7th.

"Thread basically kind of takes off from the world of The Further in the same way that when I look at my Conjuring films, I go, 'Hey, the Warrens have a haunted museum, there's so many different haunted artifacts that we can kind of spin off stories from,' and Thread really is something in that same spirit," Wan shared with Screen Rant. "[Insidious co-creator] Leigh [Whannell] and I had kind of built this place called The Further in the Insidious world, and we just felt like there were many stories within that that we can tell, and this is one of the potential stories that we're hoping to kind of get out there with the spinoff."

Thread is set to be developed by Moon Knight writer Jeremy Slater and will star Kumail Nanjiani and Mandy Moore. When the project was announced, it was described that Nanjiani and Moore would play a married couple who would use an otherworldly spell in hopes of traveling back through time to prevent the death of their daughter.

Between the writers' strike and a potential actors' strike, there might not be any substantial development on Thread in the near future.

The original Insidious explored the Lambert family, with Dalton (Ty Simpkins) suffering an injury that makes him the target of a supernatural threat. When Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye) attempts to offer assistance, we learn about how Dalton's father (Patrick Wilson) was similarly targeted by a supernatural being in his childhood. Insidious: The Red Door is set to explore how the Lamberts cope with the events that happened 10 years earlier as Dalton is heading to college.

