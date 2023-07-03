Insidious: The Red Door Star Lin Shaye Has Perfect Idea for Next Insidious Movie (Exclusive)

The fifth Insidious film is nearly set for release, and development doesn't appear to be stopping on the franchise anytime soon. Earlier this summer, it was revealed Mandy Moore and Kumail Nanjiani will be starring in the property's first spin-off, and producers of the films have teased potential crossovers with other similar horror franchises. Should there be anymore spin-offs be pushed into active development, Lin Shaye says she has the perfect idea for a film.

"The Further is very undefined and there is definitely room, and I'm serious about it, for another story about what really goes on in The Further," Shaye tells ComicBook.com's Chris Killian.

That's when Shaye, who plays Elise Rainier in the franchise, says she'd like for her character to explore the spirtual-based alternate reality searching for a familial heirloom.

"I actually do have an idea for a storyline," Shaye adds. "I think Elise is looking for something The Further, which I don't want to say too much about but something that we didn't know she had as a part of her family. [That thing] has been taken by the Red-faced Demon and made his own. She's now on a mission of her own to reclaim this part of her life."

Blumhouse Productions has produced both the Insidious and Sinister franchise and still hopes to crossover between the projects should the right story be told.

"I think it would be fun to do, but we have to find the right story," Jason Blum told Cinepop last month. "We developed it for a while, like you said, you're right, we did develop it for a while, but we could never come up with a great movie. And I didn't want to make a movie just for the sake of combining the two franchises. I wanted to make a movie that was really good. We never came up with a great idea, but I'm open."

You should watch our interview with Shaye above. Insidious: The Red Door opens only in theaters July 7th from Sony Pictures Releasing.