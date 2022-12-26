Interview With the Vampire Producer Teases the Future of the Anne Rice Adaptation

Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire has been a major hit for AMC. The series, inspired by Rice's novel of the same name, recently ended its first season with the revelation of the vampire Armand as the story prepares to make the jump to Europe in the already-announced second season meaning that there's much more for fans to look forward to. But with Season 1 and the upcoming Season 2 following the two halves of the novel, what's to come after the story's been told has left some fans wondering what is next for Louis and Lestat and it seems like there's a plan for beyond just Interview. According to producer Adam O'Byrne, series showrunner Rolin Jones is already planning for a third season of the series, one that will take on Lestat's perspective on things.

"In the season three that Rolin has in his head, I think there will be some kind of Lestat perspective, let's put it that way," O'Byrne told The Canadian Press (via Toronto Star). "Whether that's sitting down to have an interview or some other device to show the world through his eyes."

Fans of Rice's novels know that, in terms of the books, the second novel in The Vampire Chronicles series is The Vampire Lestat which is very much Lestat's story from his own perspective — including his take on Louis' tale from Interview With the Vampire. In that book, Interview had been published as a novel in the real world, prompting Lestat to tell his own tale after he reveals himself to humans as a vampire though they think he's joking. Given that the AMC series has made some major changes to Rice's first novel, it's likely they would do the same with The Vampire Lestat for future seasons, particularly in terms of Louis' presence, something that O'Byrne addressed.

"The way we have envisioned the show from a racially diverse perspective is something that will continue to be a priority for us," he said. "Part of that would be trying to keep Louis involved beyond the way he just dips in-and-out of the canon [after] the first book."

When can fans expect Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire?

While it's been just a bit over a month since the Season 1 finale of Interview With the Vampire on AMC, fans of the series may be in for a bit of a wait for Season 2. O'Byrne indicated that he doesn't anticipate Season 2 arriving until late 2023 or even early 2024, with the series expected to film from April to August 2023 in Prague.

"My guess is we won't make that window," O'Byrne said of the October release month for Season 1. "That is an AMC call.

What can viewers expect from Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire?

"We're going to Europe and Part 2 of the novel is Episode 1 of Season 2. So, we're going there and we're going to experience that. Then we're going to Paris. We're going to see what coven life is all about, and we have some more time than the movie or even the book," Jones previously said. "We're continuing to make the interview part of this and just as important as the flashback, in that there are some very active things that are going to be happening in Dubai. Then, more than anything, and we teased it out a little in Season 1, the idea of memory and what is true and what isn't true is a big player in Season 2. It's all going towards, groping towards, who am I? How did I get here? What is to become of me now? There's a lot!"

The first season of Interview With the Vampire is now streaming on AMC+. The second season does not yet have an expected release date. A third season has not yet been officially announced.