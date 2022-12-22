Interview With the Vampire Producer Teases Armand and Daniel's Story in Season 2

The first season of AMC's Interview With the Vampire ended with a stunning twist when it was revealed that not only was Rashid (Assad Zaman) actually the vampire Armand, but Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) had encountered him before, back in the 1970s when he first met Louis (Jacob Anderson. It was a twist that called into question nearly everything about the story as presented by Louis, and according to series producer Adam O'Byrne, the second season of the series will dig more into things regarding Daniel and Armand — as well as the real reason Daniel was brought to Dubai.

"Why Armand is doing what he's doing and the dynamics between the two of them — meaning Louis and Armand and then also, frankly, Armand and Molloy — are things that will be heavily explored in season two," O'Byrne told The Canadian Press (via Toronto Star).

The idea that the story from here will explore things further is something that Zaman himself previously teased in speaking with ComicBook.com, telling us that there would be a "brand new dynamic" for the characters and that many of the major questions would be answered.

"That's a really, really good question," Zaman said when asked about how Armand really feels about Daniel. "It is. I mean, look, we know this part of the story, this part of the way Rolin has structured our retelling of Interview with the Vampire is, this is new for all of us. This puts in a brand new dynamic because we know how Armand and Daniel met in the books. And this makes that initial interview something that is going to be very, very, very fascinating to revisit and will, I think, answer a lot of those questions. That's kind of all I can really say."

What can viewers expect from the second season of Interview With the Vampire?

"I can tell you a couple things. The challenge is that in the second half of the book, there's less plot than there is in the first half of the book and there's so much internal dialogue," showrunner Rolin Jones told AMC's blog. "There are long scenes of people having discussions. What we're finding that's really cool about that is even though it's not giving you a wealth of plot, what it does have are these really big emotional tentpoles. There are big plot moments that we're retaining form it, but there are these emotional moments too within our plot that might be slightly different than what's in the book. I'm feeling really, really excited about that."

He continued, "We're going to Europe and Part 2 of the novel is Episode 1 of Season 2. So, we're going there and we're going to experience that. Then we're going to Paris. We're going to see what coven life is all about, and we have some more time than the movie or even the book. We're continuing to make the interview part of this and just as important as the flashback, in that there are some very active things that are going to be happening in Dubai. Then, more than anything, and we teased it out a little in Season 1, the idea of memory and what is true and what isn't true is a big player in Season 2. It's all going towards, groping towards, who am I? How did I get here? What is to become of me now? There's a lot!"

The first season of Interview With the Vampire is now streaming on AMC+. The second season does not yet have an expected release date.