Interview With the Vampire Key Art Released

It's been over a month since AMC released a teaser for its upcoming Interview With the Vampire series, but now, thanks to new key art, we're getting a bit more of a look at the highly anticipated adaptation of the Anne Rice classic. Last week, the official Twitter account for the series released three images bearing quotes from the series — one from Daniel Molloy, one from Claudia, and one from Louis de Pointe du Lac. Each of the quotes are a bit out of context considering that the series isn't expected to arrive until this fall, but they do give fans a taste of what's to come. You can check them out for yourself below.

AMC's Interview With the Vampire stars Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt and Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac. The series also stars Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy, the investigative journalist conducting the titular interview, and Bailey Bass as child vampire, Claudia. Previously released teasers for the series hint at an early 20th century setting for at least part of the story and series executive producer Mark Johnson has indicated that it was important to not only uphold the late Rice's storytelling legacy but ensure that the characters and story appeal to a more modern audience.

(Photo: AMC)

(Photo: AMC)

(Photo: AMC)

"Developing this series carries great pressure and responsibility," Johnson said. "What Anne Rice created and what her fans have been transfixed by forces us to take this book-to-television show transition with a great deal of responsibility. It is imperative that we do not disappoint her fans and yet we need to make sure that this story, these characters sing for a modern audience."

He added, "We are hoping that this series compels the Anne Rice fan to rediscover her works. We are also hoping that those viewers who have never read an Anne Rice novel go running to the bookstore eager to understand what all the fuss is about."

Interview With the Vampire isn't the only one of Rice's novels being adapted by AMC, either. The network is also adapting Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches books as well and recently cast Alexandra Daddario in that series' lead role. Sadly, Rice passed away in December of last year before either series could premiere.

Interview With the Vampire is expected to debut on AMC and AMC+ this fall.