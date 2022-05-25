New Interview With the Vampire Teaser Released

✖

AMC has released a new teaser for its upcoming Interview With the Vampire. The new teaser, shared to the series' official Twitter account on Monday, is just under 20 seconds, but gives viewers a little taste of the titular interview with its subject explaining that he wasn't always vampire but instead, was a 33-year-old man before he was turned. This latest teaser follows one released last month that focuses more on Lestat, so it seems only natural that this one hints at Louis.

AMC's Interview With the Vampire stars Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt and Jacob Anderson as Louis de Pointe du Lac and from everything we've seen thus far, appears to be set in the early 20th century. AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's beloved 1976 novel of the same name has taken a long path to the small screen. The book was previously adapted into a film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in 1994, but Rice didn't regain rights to the novel until 2016. There have been numerous attempts over the years to adapt her The Vampire Chronicles series, but only AMC's that progressed beyond the initial stages of development. The network officially moved forward with Interview With the Vampire in 2021.

"Developing this series carries great pressure and responsibility," Johnson said. "What Anne Rice created and what her fans have been transfixed by forces us to take this book-to-television show transition with a great deal of responsibility. It is imperative that we do not disappoint her fans and yet we need to make sure that this tory, these characters sing for a modern audience."

He added, "We are hoping that this series compels the Anne Rice fan to rediscover her works. We are also hoping that those viewers who have never read an Anne Rice novel go running to the bookstore eager to understand what all the fuss is about."

Interview With the Vampire isn't the only one of Rice's novels being adapted by AMC, either. The network is also adapting Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches books as well and recently cast Alexandra Daddario in that series' lead role. Sadly, Rice passed away in December of last year before either series could premiere.

In addition to Reid and Anderson, Interview With the Vampire stars Bailey Bass as child vampire Claudia, and Succession star Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy, the investigative journalist conducting the titular interview.

Interview With the Vampire is expected to debut on AMC and AMC+ this fall.