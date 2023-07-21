Interview With the Vampire Season 2 Sneak Peek Released at Comic-Con

AMC is getting ready to release the highly anticipated second season of their hit series Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire, and fans are super excited to see what will happen next. Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire Season 2 recently shut down production, but that doesn't mean that we can't get a sneak peek at the new season. With San Diego Comic-Con happening right now, studios are releasing trailers for all of their upcoming series, and AMC is no different. During their big panel at San Diego Comic-Con, AMC released the first sneak peek at Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire.

You can check out the sneak peek below.

What Should Fans Expect in Interview With the Vampire Season 2?

Interview With the Vampire Season 1 ended on a bit of a cliffhanger, seeing Lestat (Sam Reid) gravely injured and presumably facing his death by the hands of Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia (Bailey Bass) before they headed off to Europe. There was also a major revelation in the present day timeline when Rashid (Assad Zaman) revealed to be the vampire Armand. In a recent discussion about the series, showrunner Rolin Jones spoke on what we can expect for the second season.

"I can tell you a couple things. The challenge is that in the second half of the book, there's less plot than there is in the first half of the book and there's so much internal dialogue," Jones revealed on AMC's blog. "There are long scenes of people having discussions. What we're finding that's really cool about that is even though it's not giving you a wealth of plot, what it does have are these really big emotional tentpoles. There are big plot moments that we're retaining from it, but there are these emotional moments too within our plot that might be slightly different than what's in the book. I'm feeling really, really excited about that."

"We're going to Europe and Part 2 of the novel is Episode 1 of Season 2. So, we're going there and we're going to experience that. Then we're going to Paris. We're going to see what coven life is all about, and we have some more time than the movie or even the book. We're continuing to make the interview part of this and just as important as the flashback, in that there are some very active things that are going to be happening in Dubai. Then, more than anything, and we teased it out a little in Season 1, the idea of memory and what is true and what isn't true is a big player in Season 2. It's all going towards, groping towards, who am I? How did I get here? What is to become of me now? There's a lot!" Jones added.

The first season of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire is now streaming on AMC+. Season 2 does not yet have an anticipated release date. Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for more updates on the second season of the series as we learn it.

What do you think about the new trailer for Interview With the Vampire Season 2? Are you excited for the second season? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @NateBrail up on Twitter!