Interview With The Vampire Companion Digital Series Finds Writer

AMC's Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire digital companion series Night Island has found its writer. According to Gizmodo, the six-part short form series which was previously announced by AMC in April 2022 has tapped Jonathan Ceniceroz to write the series, Ceniceroz has served as one of the writers for Interview With the Vampire. Night Island is expected to debut in late 2023 across all AMC streaming platforms.

Night Island is an original short form series based on a location in Anne Rice's Vampire Chronicles, most specifically referenced in The Queen of the Damned. In the books, Night Island is an island off the coast of Florida and was described by Rice in the novel as "Armand's own personal creation with its five dazzling glass stories of theaters, restaurants, and shops" and as a place where "from sunset til dawn" it was mobbed by tourists and where one could buy anything you wanted — and of course it was a place for vampires to play as well.

According to AMC, Night Island will follow the story of two art thieves who go undercover on Night Island to steal a legendary and valuable painting — but it won't take long before the pair realize they picked the worst place in the world to be as the island is a haven for vampires. Mark Johnson's Gran Via will oversee the series.

"This year's Content Room Originals boast alignment with some of AMCN's biggest franchises and fan-favorite talent." said Kim Granito, head of marketing for AMC Networks. "By listening to what our fans want, and developing with an eye towards partner collaboration, the opportunities for success are unlimited."

What to expect in Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire.

Interview With the Vampire ended on a bit of a cliffhanger last month with Lestat (Sam Reid) gravely injured and left for dead by Louis (Jacob Anderson) and Claudia (Bailey Bass) before they headed off to Europe — but there was also a big reveal in the present day when Rashid (Assad Zaman) turned out to be the vampire Armand. Recently, series showrunner Rolin Jones spoke about what fans can expect when the series returns for its second season.

"I can tell you a couple things. The challenge is that in the second half of the book, there's less plot than there is in the first half of the book and there's so much internal dialogue," Jones told AMC's blog. "There are long scenes of people having discussions. What we're finding that's really cool about that is even though it's not giving you a wealth of plot, what it does have are these really big emotional tentpoles. There are big plot moments that we're retaining form it, but there are these emotional moments too within our plot that might be slightly different than what's in the book. I'm feeling really, really excited about that."

He continued, "We're going to Europe and Part 2 of the novel is Episode 1 of Season 2. So, we're going there and we're going to experience that. Then we're going to Paris. We're going to see what coven life is all about, and we have some more time than the movie or even the book. We're continuing to make the interview part of this and just as important as the flashback, in that there are some very active things that are going to be happening in Dubai. Then, more than anything, and we teased it out a little in Season 1, the idea of memory and what is true and what isn't true is a big player in Season 2. It's all going towards, groping towards, who am I? How did I get here? What is to become of me now? There's a lot!"

