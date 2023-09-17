AMC's Interview With the Vampire Headed to BBC

Interview With the Vampire is headed to the UK. According to Deadline, the BBC is bringing AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's iconic gothic horror novel to the UK in a recent acquisition and plans to launch the seven-episode first season of the series on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer. The series is the latest acquisition for the BBC, following Australian crime dramas Scrublands and Black Snow as well as Season 2 of the comedy Colin From Accounts.

"Interview With the Vampire is a sumptuous, sensual, complex, and disturbing treat," BBC Head of Programme Acquisition Sue Deeks said. "Anchored by the charismatic lead performances of Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid, the series stays true to the gothic spirit of Anne Rice's eternally popular novels, whilst sympathetically reimagining her world for a new generation."

Season 1 of Interview With the Vampire is Now Streaming on Max

While Interview With the Vampire is headed to the BBC for UK audiences, fans with access to Max can currently watch the critically acclaimed series from now through October 31st. It was previously announced that Interview With the Vampire, along with Dark Winds, two seasons of Gangs of London, three seasons of A Discovery of Witches, all four seasons of Killing Eve, the first five seasons of Ride With Norman Reedus, and the first seven seasons of Fear the Walking Dead are available on the streaming platform in the new AMC+ Picks on Max hub.

"Subscribers turn to Max to find a deep and diverse selection of stories for the whole household," said Meredith Gertler, Warner Bros. Discovery's EVP of global content strategy, planning and analysis. "The AMC+ collection pop-up is an excellent example of how we can use innovative strategies to add value to our content offering."

"AMC Networks makes great shows, and our goal is to bring these shows to as many people as possible, in ways that best serve viewers," added Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. "This promotional arrangement with Warner Bros. Discovery is a terrific opportunity to serve up some of our most popular and critically acclaimed programming to millions of Max subscribers in the U.S. for two full months."

What Do We Know About Season 2 of Interview With the Vampire?

Series showrunner Rolin Jones previously teased what fans can expect in Season 2 of the hit AMC series.

"I can tell you a couple things. The challenge is that in the second half of the book, there's less plot than there is in the first half of the book and there's so much internal dialogue," Jones revealed on AMC's blog. "There are long scenes of people having discussions. What we're finding that's really cool about that is even though it's not giving you a wealth of plot, what it does have are these really big emotional tentpoles. There are big plot moments that we're retaining from it, but there are these emotional moments too within our plot that might be slightly different than what's in the book. I'm feeling really, really excited about that."

"We're going to Europe and Part 2 of the novel is Episode 1 of Season 2. So, we're going there and we're going to experience that. Then we're going to Paris. We're going to see what coven life is all about, and we have some more time than the movie or even the book. We're continuing to make the interview part of this and just as important as the flashback, in that there are some very active things that are going to be happening in Dubai. Then, more than anything, and we teased it out a little in Season 1, the idea of memory and what is true and what isn't true is a big player in Season 2. It's all going towards, groping towards, who am I? How did I get here? What is to become of me now? There's a lot!" Jones added.

The first season of Interview With the Vampire is now streaming on AMC+ and currently on Max. Production is underway on Season 2.