Interview With the Vampire Showrunner Wants Season 3 to Be a “Pop Masterpiece”

Interview With the Vampire concluded its second season last week on AMC, but the story is just getting started. Ahead of the Season 2 finale, AMC renewed the series based on Anne Rice’s novels from The Vampire Chronicles for a third season set to see Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid) get to tell his story. With series showrunner Rolin Jones having already said that the novel he wants to dig into next being The Vampire Lestat, fans of Rice’s work already have some idea what that might entail but in an interview with The Los Angeles Times, Jones makes it even more clear: they’re going for a “little pop masterpiece”.

“Lestat becomes a rock star. Let’s star there,” Jones said when asked what Season 3 of Interview With the Vampire will look like. “We’re going to do a lot with that and are excited about potentially working with Daniel Hart who’s done the music for the first two seasons. We’re going to try to beat Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Rocky Horror. We’re about to try to make a little pop masterpiece.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He added, “The deeper I get into [Anne Rice’s] books, I’m slowly catching up to the love that the people who really love the show have for these books and clutch them to their hearts. So many of the artists who worked on our show talked about how the tone of the book allowed them to think about coming out. These books are important to people. I feel very privileged and very lucky to be this person who’s shepherding that to a new generation at this point.”

What Will Season 3 of Interview With the Vampire Be About?

Here’s how AMC describes Season 3 of Interview With the Vampire: In season three, resentful of the perfunctory portrayal in the trashy bestseller ‘Interview With The Vampire,’ the Vampire Lestat sets his story straight in a way only the Vampire Lestat can—by starting a band and going on tour. Gabrielle. Nicholas. Magnus. Marius. Those Who Must Be Kept. They join Louis, Armand, Molloy, Sam, Raglan, Fareed and others we can’t tell you about yet on a sexy pilgrimage across space, time and trauma. No Auto-Tuning. No Trigger Warnings. All Feels Amplified.

“When you buy the rights to 18 Anne Rice novels that have sold more than 150 million copies, in your wildest dreams you hope there’s a show as good as Interview on the other end,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “What Rolin has done with these stories and characters, working so closely with Mark, as the steward of this universe, has exceeded the loftiest version of our expectations. We can’t wait to see where this creative team takes the series from here and know we are walking alongside an incredibly loyal and passionate base of fans who feel as strongly about this material as we do.”

“Thank you to the brilliant casts and crews of the first two seasons that got us to this day. Thank you to the rabid, beautifully unwell fandom that scaled the castle walls to get us to this day,” showrunner Rolin Jones said. “Thank you to Dan McDermott, Ben Davis for the funds and tools to continue the great work of dramatizing Anne Rice’s extraordinary novels. And sincere apologies to the family and friends of actor Sam Reid, for the possession that continues to this day. Monsieur L extends his promise to return his body upon cancellation (may that evening never come.)”