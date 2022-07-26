Interview With the Vampire Star Reveals What Anne Rice Characters He Most Wants to Interact With

AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire is coming to the network and AMC+ in October and it's not the only adaptation of Rice's works heading to the network. Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches books are also being adapted and AMC Networks executive Dan McDermott has previously said that they would like to, eventually, create an entire universe of adaptations based on the late author's iconic works. While that's something for fans to potentially look forward to in the future, at least one star of Interview knows what characters from that larger universe he'd like to cross paths with.

Speaking with ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic-Con, Jacob Anderson who plays Louis de Pointe du Lac in the upcoming Interview With the Vampire series revealed that there are two key characters from Rice's other books he's excited to encounter — Gabrielle and Marius — and he's already let showrunner Rolin Jones know

"I've already text Rolin on numerous occasions and been like I just want to be in a room with Gabrielle and Marius," Anderson said.

For those who are unfamiliar, both Gabrielle and Marius are characters introduced not in Interview With the Vampire, but in the book following it, The Vampire Lestat. Gabrielle de Lioncourt is the mother of Lestat de Lioncourt and was turned to a vampire by her son in the late 1700s. Marius is Marius de Romanus, an ancient vampire originally from Rome in the 1st century BC and, eventually while traveling the world, hears the calling of a young vampire Lestat.

As for Interview With the Vampire itself, the series will debut on AMC and AMC+ on October 2nd and while the recently released trailer did reveal some major changes to the story as part of the adaptation, series executive producer Mark Johnson previously said that the series is, in some ways, truer to the book than the 1994 film adaptation which was written by Rice herself.

"We tried to stay as true to the spirit of the book as possible, but it's very much a modern interpretation," Johnson said. "In many ways, our show is truer to the book than the movie was, which is ironic because Anne Rice herself wrote the screenplay to the movie."

Johnson also said that the series, which follows vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) as he shares his life story with journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) is a character driven series that will center more around a love story between Louis and Lestat.

"Interview With the Vampire is above all else a really beautiful love story,' Johnson said. "As a result, as opposed to the movie, the series is less plot-driven and more emotional, more character driven."

Interview With the Vampire debuts October 2nd on AMC and AMC+.