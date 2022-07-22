New Interview With the Vampire Key Art Reveals October Premiere

Fans will get the first full trailer for AMC's Interview With the Vampire in just a few more days at San Diego Comic-Con, but they don't have to wait another moment to find out when to expect Anne Rice's classic gothic horror tale to premiere on both AMC and AMC+. On Thursday, new key art was released that revealed that the eagerly anticipated series will debut on October 2nd (via Bleeding Cool). The key art was released today as well as displayed on a building at San Diego Comic-Con and features the trio of vampires at the heart of the story — Claudia, Louis, and Lestat — standing atop crypts in a New Orleans cemetery. You can check it out for yourself below.

(Photo: AMC Networks)

AMC's Interview With the Vampire stars Jacob Anderson as Louis, Sam Reid as Lestat de Lioncourt, and Bailey Bass as Claudia. Everything we've seen thus far, appears to be set in the early 20th century. AMC's adaptation of Anne Rice's beloved 1976 novel of the same name has taken a long path to the small screen. The book was previously adapted into a film starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise in 1994, but Rice didn't regain rights to the novel until 2016. There have been numerous attempts over the years to adapt her The Vampire Chronicles series, but only AMC's that progressed beyond the initial stages of development. The network officially moved forward with Interview With the Vampire in 2021.

Interview With the Vampire isn't the only one of Rice's novels being adapted by AMC, either. The network is also adapting Rice's Lives of the Mayfair Witches books as well and recently cast Alexandra Daddario in that series' lead role. Sadly, Rice passed away in December of last year before either series could premiere. Both Interview and Mayfair Witches are just the beginning of what AMC hopes will be the beginning of an entire universe of adaptations of Rice's work.

"We have other projects that are in development," Dan McDermott, president of original programming at AMC Networks and AMC Studios told Variety. "They're sort of unofficial right. now, but we really plan to have five or six series in that universe over the next five or six years. And there will be an opportunity to pull characters from different shows and do what we refer to as our 'all-star' original series, taking supporting characters and maybe a lead character from one or two shows and doing original series that will be based in the Anne Rice universe."

He continued, "The best model would be an Avengers-style series, where you take characters from different shows and bring them together and you tell an original story using all of them and their backstory and the mythology. The objective is to honor everything about the source material and the characters' backstories and mythologies as well. But I think that's a really exciting proposition."

