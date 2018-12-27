New ‘Into the Dark’ Featurette Dives Into the Horrors of ‘New Year, New You’

In the latest episode of Hulu’s Into the Dark, “New Year, New You,” a burgeoning self-help movement that has taken over social media is explored in horrifying ways. Check out an exclusive featurette above with the cast and crew explaining what makes such a movement so unsettling and its connection to the episode, which debuts on December 28th.

“New Year, New You” puts a Blumhouse horror twist on the era of “self-care” mania when a group of millennial friends gather for a girls’ night reunion on New Year’s Eve to reconnect and reminiscence. But as they begin to rehash old memories and revisit an old party game of “Never, Have I Ever,” gripes and secrets they’ve been harboring manifest in nefarious and surprising ways.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode stars Suki Waterhouse (The Bad Batch, Assassination Nation), Carly Chaikin (Mr. Robot), Kirby Howell-Baptiste (Killing Eve, Barry), and Melissa Bergland (Winners & Losers). The episode was directed by Sophia Takal.

This marks the fourth episode of the series, which kicked off in October with “The Body.” That episode followed a sophisticated, overconfident hitman who always carries out his work in style. He decides to take things even further one day by transporting his latest victim in plain sight, correctly assuming that self-absorbed LA partiers will simply be enamored with his elaborate “costume.” Eventually, as his window of opportunity to dispose of the body begins to close, Wilkes’ true colors reveal themselves to some groupies that have latched on to him. It becomes a battle of will and wits.

New episodes of the series have debuted monthly, with each episode honoring the holiday of the month, with “The Body” having centered on Halloween. The second episode, “Flesh & Blood,” starred Dermot Mulroney as Henry, a doting father trying to help his daughter, Kimberly, a teenager suffering from agoraphobia who has not left the house since her mother’s still-unsolved murder.

The most recent episode, “Pooka,” depicted a man who was given a unique opportunity to bring a lovable character to life in time for the holidays, only for that persona to dominate his life.

What makes Into the Dark so exciting is that it delivers audiences a variety of horrors from various cinematic perspectives, while the constrained timelines of each episode’s production forces filmmakers to tackle each story in ways they wouldn’t if they had a longer production schedule.

Check out the “New Year, New You” episode of Into the Dark on Hulu starting December 28th.

Will you be checking out the latest installment of Into the Dark? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!