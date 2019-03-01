‘Invisible Man’ Reportedly Seeking Elisabeth Moss to Star

A new incarnation of Invisible Man is on the way with Upgrade writer/director Leigh Whannell attached to write and direct. A new report from Variety claims that The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss is currently in talks to star in the film.

The new film is an adaptation of the H.G. Wells novella of the same name, which was famously adapted into a film in 1933. The character is considered one of the iconic Universal Monsters, alongside characters like The Mummy, Dracula, and the Wolf-Man.

In 2017, Universal Studios launched the Dark Universe with a remake of The Mummy, which was set to pave the way for future remakes of its roster of iconic horror films. At the time, Johnny Depp was announced to be playing the Invisible Man at some point in the future, though with that reboot franchise stagnating after the disappointing reception to The Mummy, this new version of the film won’t feature Depp or connect to the Dark Universe.

This new iteration of the story will be produced by Blumhouse Productions, the studio responsible for breathing life into the Halloween franchise with last year’s sequel. Jason Blum previously revealed that this Invisible Man will fall more in line with previous efforts from his studio than the blockbuster audiences saw in 2017’s The Mummy.

“It was like the Blumhouse version of the Invisible Man, it’s a lower-budget movie. It’s not dependent on special effects, CGI, stunts,” Blum shared with Collider. “It’s super character-driven, it’s really compelling, it’s thrilling, it’s edgy, it feels new. Those were all things that felt like they fit with what our company does. And it happened to be an Invisible Man story, so it checked both boxes. And we responded to it because I think Leigh is just an A+ director.”

The announcement of The Invisible Man immediately inspired theories that Blumhouse could be reviving various other abandoned Dark Universe projects and, while Blum isn’t ruling this out, he admitted he wants to focus on one project at a time.

“I don’t believe in saying ‘We’re going to do movies about this’ and then trying to find a movie about it,” the producer admitted. “So I didn’t believe in going and saying, ‘I want to do all these movies’, and then try to find directors to do them. We have a director who… we’ve also done six or seven movies with, pitched us this spectacular idea about Invisible Man. We told him to write it, he wrote it, then we took it to the studio and said, ‘We’d love to do this and this is what we would do with it,’ and they said yes.”

Stay tuned for details on Invisible Man.

