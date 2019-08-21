First IT CHAPTER TWO Reactions Surface Online

A few weeks ahead of its theatrical release, New Line Cinema has started screening IT CHAPTER TWO for members of the press in hopes of getting some nice advanced reviews. The first reactions to the terrifying follow-up have surfaced and they’re generally positive, although there are more than enough dissenting opinions.

Despite what critics have been saying about it, the film is already on pace to topple the record-setting box office of the original remake, with some analysts suggest it could end of making upwards of $130 million. To see what the early reviews are saying, keep it moving and scroll down below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

Bigger Problems

I saw #ITChapterTwo and the problems, like the kids, got bigger. This is a franchise that never set up the rules so what Pennywise can and cannot do, and how to defeat him never makes any logical sense. There is no tension. Hader and Ransone are great though. — Cinema Snopes (@CinemaSnopes) August 21, 2019

Dull & Bloated

It: Chapter Two is the biggest disappointment of the year. A dull & bloated mess that spends too much time rehashing things from the first film. While there are a few good moments, the film ultimately lacks suspense and scares. The performances are also a mixed bag. #ITChapterTwo pic.twitter.com/3NlauZxj2f — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) August 21, 2019

Terrific Companion

#ITChapterTwo is a terrific companion to #ITChapterOne. Similar vibes, great ensemble chemistry w/ a nice mix of humor and horror. Part 2 plays heavier in tone, dealing w/ defeating the burden of childhood trauma, & I definitely teared up at the very end. Bill Hader steals it pic.twitter.com/bjiwtJufNQ — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) August 21, 2019

Satisfying Conclusion

Ultimately, I think people will struggle over which part they liked best, but I like to think of them both as one film and the second chapter delivers a satisfying and emotional conclusion to one of the best horror films ever made. #ITChapterTwo @joblocom — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) August 21, 2019

Perfection

#ITChapterTwo is awesome. The adult cast is perfect and loved the way the film mixes in the old and new. I don’t want to say too much because most of you are going to see it. Congrats to everyone that worked on it for a job well done. pic.twitter.com/b8yFZe3FzU — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) August 21, 2019

Lives Up to the Hype!

Saw #ITChapterTwo last week! It definitely lives up to the hype of the first one by delivering memorable scares and incredible visuals. The adult losers club’s chemistry was amazing. It’s scary af. pic.twitter.com/PK6R3AD1u4 — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) August 21, 2019

Scary AF

#ITChapterTwo is big and ambitious and can’t *quite* handle the weight of its aspirations, but it’s still a fine piece of heartfelt horror. The parts that work, work REALLY well and Bill Hader is every-bit the scene-stealing standout we all hoped he’d be. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) August 21, 2019

Feels Too Long

#ITChapterTwo is probably scarier than chapter one – more Pennywise imagery to haunt your dreams. But it also loses a lot of charm in the shift in focus from the coming of age to the now adult characters. At nearly 3 hours it feels long. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) August 21, 2019

Can’t Wait to See It