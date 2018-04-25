‘IT’ Director Promises Sequel Will Be So Scary That You’ll Need Diapers

Production on the highly-anticipated sequel to last year’s IT begins this summer from director Andy Muschietti, though fans are still curious to discover which adult actors will portray the older versions of the young Losers’ Club we previously met. When speaking to the audience at CinemaCon, Muschietti might not have confirmed casting details, but he did promise this new film will be even more horrifying than the original installment.

“They’re gonna find a lot of things that resemble the first one, the humor, the emotion, the horror,” Muschietti shared, as reported by ComicBook.com. “People are very invested emotionally in the characters of the story. At the end of the first one, there’s a promise of something else…It’s gonna be scarier. It’s gonna be a more intense experience. So, bring your adult diapers to the theater.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Given how frightening the first film was, it’s hard to imagine the second film could top it, so clearly Muschietti has a lot of faith in the direction he’s going to take with the film.

In Stephen King‘s novel, a group of children is tormented by an otherworldly threat lurking the town of Derry, Maine. The kids confront the threat, thinking they’ve solved all their problems, only for those problems to surface again 27 years later.

No official casting announcements have surfaced, though Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, and Bill Hader have all reportedly been in talks to join the picture. Were the trio to join the film, this would still only confirm less than half of the necessary core cast members to portray the Losers’ Club.

The previous adaptation of the novel utilized the same fractured timeline as the novel, jumping back and forth between the events unfolding with young characters and their adult counterparts. For his adaptation, Muschietti wanted to focus solely on the earlier timeline in hopes of audiences connecting more with the characters before eventually depicting the horrors they face as adults.

Given the massive success of the 2017 film, which went on to earn more than $700 million worldwide, the upcoming sequel is sure to draw in some big names to fill out the rest of the cast.

Filming on IT: Chapter 2 is set to begin this July and will hit theaters on September 6, 2019. Fans will also get to see an all-new adaptation of King’s Pet Sematary next year, which will hit theaters on April 19th.

Do you think the sequel could be scarier than the first? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!