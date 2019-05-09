That Old Lady in the It: Chapter Two Trailer Has the Internet Scared AF

The It: Chapter Two trailer is now online, and the initial response from Stephen King die-hards and mainstream horror fans alike has been screamingly good. As it turns out, the biggest scare in this first trailer doesn’t even belong to Pennywise The Clown, but rather to a nice little old lady who is freaking viewers out all over the Internet!

This first It: Chapter Two trailer replays a scene fans saw at Cinema Con earlier this year, where the adult version of Beverly Marsh (Jessica Chastain) returns to her childhood home in Derry, Maine. There, she finds a nice old woman named Mrs. Kersh now occupying the home, and sits down for a sip and chat with the elderly lady. In true Stephen King fashion, things quickly take a turn for the horrific, as “Mrs. Kersh” begins to reveal that she’s actually one of Pennywise’s horrific manifestations – a twist that doesn’t seem to bode well (at all) for Beverly.

The way that director Andy Muschietti composes the scene, and captures the slow crescendo of horror and anxiety with this old lady character is pretty masterful. If you don’t want to take our word for it, scroll down to see how shook fans are right now!

This is but a few seconds of the full clip we saw at CinemaCon. It is very, very, pants-crappingly scary. https://t.co/JVb1bcOwp6 — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) May 9, 2019

This full scene will apparently freak people out even worse than what we get here. Yikes.

That old lady in the #ITChapterTwo trailer has literally got me pissing my pants. I can’t. — heyitsroy (@heyitsroy1) May 9, 2019

Isn’t that ironic? An elderly person who makes young people need to wear Depends adult diapers. ??

Welp that old lady is absolutely terrifying. #ITChapterTwo

Looks really strong so far. https://t.co/DgBtNBLerE — Jason McDonald (@HalloweenBlues) May 9, 2019

Scaring the bejeezus out of fans is indeed a great way to start the It: Chapter Two marketing campaign. So far, all signs point to the sequel being even better than the first one.

And the award for best creepy old lady goes too. https://t.co/knjFKOD0kt — Drew Edwards (@halloweenmancom) May 9, 2019

Creepy old ladies have been a horror film staple for decades, but IT: Chapter Two may have just become the king of using it.

Where’s Captain Marvel when you need someone to sucker punch an old lady? #ITChapter2 #ITMovie https://t.co/UUn6TYvXgz — Little White Lies (@LWLies) May 9, 2019

This is definitely the type of job for Carol Danvers to handle.

Pennywise didnt even freak me out in the #ITChapterTwo trailer, it was that old lady. — Austinn (@BIGBANKS__) May 9, 2019

For real though. Technically, yes, the old lady IS a manifestation of “It”, but she’s way freakier than the clown, based on this trailer.

It takes a lot to scare me, to creep me out, to make me uncomfortable. That old lady in the #ITChapterTwo trailer has just made me curl up in a ball and hide behind my knees as I watched. So fucking good! Creeped me the fuck out!! 👏🏻👏🏻 — Natalie (@NatalieMcCoy92) May 9, 2019

Andy Muschietti and Co. are going to love hearing even the hardest “don’t scare me” types get shook over this trailer!

The way the old lady walks in the new #ITChapterTwo trailer is the same way I walk when I get out of the shower and scurry across the bathroom to get a new tampon. — Shaezilla (@shaezilla) May 9, 2019

And there you have it: the most frightening visual that It: Chapter Two has inspired wasn’t even in the trailer! ??

It: Chapter Two hits theaters on September 6th.