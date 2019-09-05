IT CHAPTER TWO Featurette Teases the Epic Ending of the Saga

Warner Bros. has released a new featurette, titled “IT Ends,” in which the cast and crew of IT Chapter Two discuss the end of the Pennywise story and emphasize that the film is not a sequel to the box office smash IT, but rather the second half of a single story told over years.

While director Andy Muschietti and his sister and producing partner Barbara Muschietti acknowledge that there is likely a lot more ground to be covered and mythology to be mined than just these two generations of stories in the universe of IT, they recently said that it wouldn’t be them who will tackle any spinoffs that might happen. In fact, they are already preparing for The Flash, which is expected to be their next film.

“There is a whole mythology to the book though,” said Andy Muschietti in a recent interview. “Mythology is something that always has opportunities to explore. It has been on Earth for millions of years. He’s been in contact with humans for hundreds of years, every 27 years. So you can imagine the amount of material.”

As a for-instance, screenwriter Zack Stentz (Rim of the World, X-Men: First Class) suggested on Twitter last night that it could be interesting to see a story set in the distant past and featuring pre-colonial Native Americans facing off against a proto-Pennywise.

The fact that the Muschiettis won’t be working on any spinoffs right away doesn’t mean they are completely done with King’s opus.

“We will put out a director’s cut because this time it definitely merits it,” Muschietti shared earlier this year. “We have some amazing scenes that didn’t make it into the movie. You have to make choices sometimes and some things cannot be in this theatrical release but are definitely worthy of people seeing them at a later date.”

IT CHAPTER TWO also stars Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak. The young versions of the Losers’ Club will also be returning.

