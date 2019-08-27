IT CHAPTER TWO Nearly Had a Cameo From Guillermo del Toro

As the final big-screen chapter to Stephen King’s epic saga, there’s already a lot for horror fans to love about IT CHAPTER TWO. But as it turns out, the upcoming film nearly featured a brief cameo from one of the most prolific horror directors working today. During CHAPTER TWO‘s press junket (via /Film), director Andy Muschietti spoke about his love for cameos, and how he nearly included an appearance from The Shape of Water and Pan’s Labyrinth director Guillermo del Toro. The cameo would have occurred in a sequence where young Ben Hanscomb (Jeremy Ray Taylor) tries to outrun Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard) in the halls of school, and accidentally collides with a janitor.

“I wanted Guillermo in the movie. Guillermo del Toro.” Muschietti explained. “We were this close. He was going to play the janitor that Ben runs into when he’s running away from Pennywise. Yeah. That scene, of course, would have been like five minutes longer if Guillermo was in it.”

“I’m very ambitious when it comes to cameos,” Muschietti added. “It’s my best trait as a director.”

While it sounds like del Toro’s CHAPTER TWO cameo fell through due to scheduling, it sounds like there’s quite a bit of the film that was shot, but didn’t make it into the theatrical cut. With Muschietti’s original director’s cut clocking in at four hours long, the director has reassured that a more comprehensive version of the film will be released at a later date.

“We will put out a director’s cut because this time it definitely merits it,” Muschietti shared earlier this year. “We have some amazing scenes that didn’t make it into the movie. You have to make choices sometimes and some things cannot be in this theatrical release but are definitely worthy of people seeing them at a later date.”

IT CHAPTER TWO also stars Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak. The young versions of the Losers’ Club will also be returning.

IT CHAPTER TWO lands in theaters on September 6th.