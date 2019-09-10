IT CHAPTER TWO Nearly Had a Cameo From Stephen King’s Son Joe Hill

Stephen King’s cameo in IT Chapter Two is the first such cameo that King has made in a project based on his work since 2017’s appearance in an episode of Mister Mercedes. For most writers, that would not seem like a long time, but for King — whose work has been inspiring so many adaptaitons an interpretations in recent years — that means he has stayed out of the spotlight for a handful of projects, preferring to stay home and write rather than traveling the globe keeping up with the literally dozens of projects based on his work that Hollywood has in various stages of production.

In IT Chapter Two, though, King pops up, playing the properietor of a secondhand shop where he tries to swindle as much money as he can out of famous author Bill Denbrough upon the realization that his childhood bicycle is among the treasures in the shop. The whole transaction is not an entirely pleasant one, and ends with King’s shopkeeper insulting Denbrough’s work in a way that he himself is frequently slighted (insulting his endings).

The original plan was to have a flashback scene in which a younger version of King’s character would interact with the younger Bill and Bev (Jaeden Martell and Sophia Lillis, respectively) — but rather than using digital technology to de-age King a la Avengers: Endgame, the production would have given his son Joe — that’s the author and comic book writer Joe Hill — a chance to play the younger version of his father’s character.

“When Bill Denbrough walked into the thrift shop, he had a flashback of him and Beverly browsing the same place 27 years ago,” director Andy Muschietti told Vanity Fair. “It was a little romantic moment there, and then they were approached by the shopkeeper as a younger version.”

“Andy’s original idea was so genius,” King added. “He wanted to use Joe as that guy in a flashback with the kid, and it would’ve worked because Joe and I look a lot alike.”

The scene, unfortuantely, was never filmed. While King and Muschietti both loved the idea, the film was already quite long without taking too many detours that did not advance the main narrative, according to Muschietti.

IT CHAPTER TWO also stars Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh, James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough, Isaiah Mustafa as Mike Hanlon, Bill Hader as Richie Tozier, Andy Bean as Stanley Uris, Jay Ryan as Ben Hanscom, and James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak. The young versions of the Losers’ Club will also be returning.

